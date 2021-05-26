Sam Rayburn Intermediate School student donates $2,000 to campus monitor

With a few days left in the 2020-2021 school year, Sam Rayburn Intermediate School fifth grader Alex Eckman surprised campus monitor and behavior specialist Walter Glover with a $2,000 check to help other students with behavior issues.
Alex earned the money helping his dad, Curtis, who owns My BCS Home, flip a house and knew he wanted to do something for Glover. Alex worked on weekends, after school and on holidays to paint, do demolition work and learn the homebuilding trade, Curtis Eckman said.
Glover was shocked by the presentation, saying, “This is a big deal. It’s a big deal. I don’t know what to say but thanks.”
Alex and Glover forged a friendship when Glover helped teach the fifth grader tips and tools to control his anger issues.
“I met him my first day of school, actually. I got in trouble; I started having a fight with a kid — a talk fight,” Alex said. “Then when I had to go to Mr. Glover, he taught me how to control my anger.”
“He just tells me to inhale, exhale; he takes a walk with me. He makes me go to the counselor to have one of those stress balls, and he just talks to me a little,” Alex said.
The fifth grader said it feels good to feel cared about in the school, and he wants the $2,000 to help other students feel safe and cared about as well.
Glover has snacks and treats for students who end up in his office to help break their perception that all interactions with the campus monitor behavior specialist have to be negative. Some of the money, Glover said, will go toward those purchases and other items to help students when they are in crisis situations.
Once the conversation begins, Glover said, he asks about anything happening at home, if they got enough sleep, if they had breakfast and begins the conversation to determine what might contribute to the behavior issues.
Alex said he knew for about half the year that Glover deserved something to help him continue the work he does at the school. It started out as $1,000 and grew into $2,000.
“He works really hard, and I want him to feel like people know that he’s working really hard,” Alex said.
“It absolutely doesn’t surprise me that he wants to take something that he worked so hard for, and take it and give it to someone so that they can inspire others and they can help other kids,” said Eckman’s mom, Peggy. “I think that that’s absolutely the type of kid that Alexander is.”
She said Glover taught her son that it is OK to be angry, frustrated and stressed and then how to understand those feelings and safely express them.
“To be able to have a connection with just an individual, whether it’s a teacher, one of the administrative staff, or in this case, Mr. Glover, who’s there to really help kids who struggle with their emotions and being able to control those, it’s really, really important,” Curtis Eckman said. “That’s why when he said he wanted to do this, we were 100% on board.”
Though Alex calls Glover his “best pal” now, Glover said that was not always the case. When Glover first started working with Alex, he had to earn his trust. The first three or four times, Glover said, he would just take Alex into the hallway to talk to him instead of taking him to the front office until the fifth grader started to open up. Now, it takes a 5- to 10-minute conversation and Alex is ready to go back to class.
Glover, who started at the school two years ago after having a career as a machinist, said he understands Alex because he had similar issues when he was a student in Bryan schools, getting suspended for fighting.
His goal is to help students with behavior issues to know they are not bad kids and that there are coping mechanisms to deal with the feelings they have.
“If we can ingrain that in them now, then by the time they’re 20 or 21, they’ll already have those in place, and they won’t end up being a statistic like so many of the men that I saw at Brazos County as a jailer,” Glover said.
Alex said Glover inspires him, and he hopes the money can help Glover inspire more students. Alex has one more year at Rayburn before moving on to middle school.
“You helped me controlling my anger issues, and I want you to help other kids,” he said.