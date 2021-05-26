Sam Rayburn Intermediate School student donates $2,000 to campus monitor

Glover has snacks and treats for students who end up in his office to help break their perception that all interactions with the campus monitor behavior specialist have to be negative. Some of the money, Glover said, will go toward those purchases and other items to help students when they are in crisis situations.

Once the conversation begins, Glover said, he asks about anything happening at home, if they got enough sleep, if they had breakfast and begins the conversation to determine what might contribute to the behavior issues.

Alex said he knew for about half the year that Glover deserved something to help him continue the work he does at the school. It started out as $1,000 and grew into $2,000.

“He works really hard, and I want him to feel like people know that he’s working really hard,” Alex said.

“It absolutely doesn’t surprise me that he wants to take something that he worked so hard for, and take it and give it to someone so that they can inspire others and they can help other kids,” said Eckman’s mom, Peggy. “I think that that’s absolutely the type of kid that Alexander is.”

She said Glover taught her son that it is OK to be angry, frustrated and stressed and then how to understand those feelings and safely express them.