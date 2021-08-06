Salvation Army gets kids ready for school with annual shopping spree

Even though the 2020-2021 school year’s character-building classes had to be done remotely, Israel said, organizers were still able to get the students involved and invest in their emotional, social and spiritual development.

Pe’Tricia Ray, who got clothes and shoes for her three children, said she is thankful for the opportunity, which came as a surprise to her and her family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were some last little things that we needed for the kids for school, and this helped tie everything up, so it really was a blessing,” she said.

Ray’s 10-year-old son, D’Treyvian Jackson, who will be going into the fifth grade at International Leadership of Texas, said it feels good to have the new clothes and shoes to start the school year. He was most excited about his new tennis shoes.

Sheila Fields, one of the Women’s Auxiliary volunteers at Thursday’s event and a former teacher, said the event helps students get something new for the school year and enter the new year mentally and physically prepared.

“It just brings them in with an open mind and open heart ready to start the year on a high note and stay there,” she said.