Salvation Army gets kids ready for school with annual shopping spree

For the 11th year, students and families took to the aisles of Walmart on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan on Thursday to find back-to-school clothes, shoes and supplies during the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary annual back-to-school shopping spree.
“This is just one of the ways to really help, not just the kids, but their families; really support them in a tangible way to help them start off the school year on the right foot,” said Capt. Andrea Israel, Salvation Army Bryan-College Station corps officer.
Coordinated and sponsored by the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station’s Women’s Auxiliary, 30 students were given $100 to get what they need for the new school year, especially clothes and shoes. The Bryan Walmart donated backpacks for each student.
Israel said the shopping spree is the auxiliary unit’s way to celebrate students who completed the group’s character-building class, which is open to any student ages 6 to 18. The program, which will kick off the new year Aug. 25, includes Bible study, etiquette classes — and an etiquette dinner in the spring — and refreshments, said Mildred Davis, immediate past president of the Women’s Auxiliary.
“They take away from that the skills that will be needed to become good productive citizens in their hometown,” Davis said. The group hosts fundraisers to cover the cost of the character-building class, the annual shopping spree and holiday turkey and ham dinners for families.
Even though the 2020-2021 school year’s character-building classes had to be done remotely, Israel said, organizers were still able to get the students involved and invest in their emotional, social and spiritual development.
Pe’Tricia Ray, who got clothes and shoes for her three children, said she is thankful for the opportunity, which came as a surprise to her and her family.
“There were some last little things that we needed for the kids for school, and this helped tie everything up, so it really was a blessing,” she said.
Ray’s 10-year-old son, D’Treyvian Jackson, who will be going into the fifth grade at International Leadership of Texas, said it feels good to have the new clothes and shoes to start the school year. He was most excited about his new tennis shoes.
Sheila Fields, one of the Women’s Auxiliary volunteers at Thursday’s event and a former teacher, said the event helps students get something new for the school year and enter the new year mentally and physically prepared.
“It just brings them in with an open mind and open heart ready to start the year on a high note and stay there,” she said.
Ray said she enjoyed getting to see the smiles on her children’s faces when they picked out what they liked, and she hopes they remember they can help others.
“They know that people are kind and caring, but it’s always good to help other people in their time of need and sometimes when it’s unexpected,” she said. “It’s really good, no matter how big or small it is.”
That is something Fields said she hopes all the students remember as they grow up.
“We would hope, too, that by having activities like this for them that as they get older, they might remember this and pay it forward to other people who might be in a position that they could use a little helping hand,” Fields said.
Israel said in addition to instilling a drive to help others, the event lets the students do a little math before the school year begins by learning to stay within a budget.