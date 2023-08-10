The Bryan school district welcomed students for the first time Thursday to its newest campus, Sadberry Intermediate School, a state-of-the-art facility with the latest in high-tech security features.

Beyond providing students with a new fully equipped gym, library and cafeteria, Rich Himmel, the assistant director of safety and security for the district, said safety was taken into consideration for every aspect of the new campus.

“This school is state of the art as far as security and safety goes,” he said. “It incorporates all kinds of technology, some of which you won’t even see, some of which you will. The surveillance cameras, the fencing and just the general layout is all designed. … We’re very confident in it. We’re very proud of it.”

As he stood outside the front of the building in a high-visibility safety vest directing drop-off traffic, Himmel said even things such as transportation were taken into account.

“Security starts right here, where the rubber meets the road,” said Himmel, who worked for the Orange County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Office for 27 years. “Traffic safety, it’s part of school safety. Statistically, a child is more likely to get injured or killed in a traffic collision on a school campus than in a school shooting. So, we take traffic safety very seriously.”

The vast majority of school shootings are preventable, Himmel said, and it’s his job to make sure that everybody is constantly thinking about safety and security.

“Education is a noble field … I was a deputy sheriff for my first career,” he said. “Those are two different worlds. You’re always thinking about what could go wrong and how you’re going to react to that if it does. My mission is to try and get our educators into that same mindset. Maybe not so dramatic, but at least thinking about it and if I’ve done that, it’s a good day.”

To comply with the recently passed House Bill 3, which requires armed personnel at all school campuses, Himmel said the school district has partnered with the Bryan Police Department and local private company TNT Security Solutions.

“We’ve had a long partnership with Bryan PD and we’re very fortunate to do so because they are a fine organization,” Himmel said. “As a former patrol sergeant for 15 years, I really, really am impressed with the officers from Bryan PD and feel really good about having them in our schools. Their level of training and professionalism is world class, and we now have 10 officers on our campuses full-time.”

In the week leading up to BISD’s first day of class, the school board approved the purchase of over $50,000 in new security locks for all campuses to use in a lockdown situation. Last year’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers died, happened, in part, due to malfunctioning locks.

The barricade devices were chosen by a subcommittee of the school district’s safety and security task force, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Kevin Beesaw said.

“Moving furniture [and] different things like that is not necessarily a good option,” he said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “What this would do is, it’s a device that creates a uniform standard throughout the district. It greatly benefits when the first responders show up. … They understand exactly what kind of devices or things might be barricading the door if they need to go and evacuate.”

Specific details about the device were not discussed during the public meeting due to safety concerns but Beesaw said it was like a “super deadbolt lock.”

“It’s quick, simple, very quiet … and it is probably much better than trying to move a filing cabinet and those kinds of things,” he said. “There is [also] a quick way to release it in case the first responders show up.”

As a second item of security, the board also approved over $50,000 for the purchase of collaborative response graphics for all 24 campuses so that first responders could be trained on the layouts in case of an emergency. According to the board, both the door barricades and the response graphics would be funded via $1 million donated by Donald and Donna Adams.

The city of Bryan also contributed to funding school safety this week when it renewed an inter-local agreement between BPD and BISD which outlined the terms, obligations, responsibilities and cost-sharing among the city and the school district, according to the city. In the agreement, BISD will pay 75% of the annual salaries and benefits for the 10 officers and one sergeant while the city will pay the remaining 25%. The total estimated cost of the agreement is $1,760,462.

Thursday’s opening day at Sadberry also was significant in honoring the building’s namesake, O.W. Sadberry, principal of Booker T. Washington Elementary School from 1949-1970. Sadberry became a pillar of the Bryan school community by guiding the district through integration and by encouraging African American students to pursue higher education, according to a BISD press release announcing the name of the new facility.

Principal Alfred Scott, who spent the morning outside greeting students as they arrived, said he was honored to be the first principal of the school named after such an important local educator.

“The legacy he’s left in Bryan ISD, and the community of Bryan as a whole, that name is profound throughout,” he said. “The impact that he had on his kids, the legacy he left with his kids, he produced productive people throughout the community, and we want to have that same impact to make sure students are successful, not only at the middle school and high school level but post-secondary as well.”

Last Saturday, Scott guided Sadberry’s descendants on a tour of the new facilities and described the experience as emotional.

“To be there as his daughter walked through the building, to see his mural and to see the tears come down her eyes, she was so happy, the family was so happy,” he said. “That meant a lot to us that we could honor the namesake in that way and in their family name. … It’s huge to live up to, but we’re going to do it here at Sadberry Intermediate.”