Rudder students build confidence through assembling tables for other schools

Rudder High School construction science students have been working with Bryan elementary and intermediate schools this semester, even without leaving their campus.

The construction science students have been tasked with creating tables the school district’s elementary and intermediate school students will use to participate in a robotics competition. The tables had to be constructed to the specific dimensions required for the competition.

Rudder construction science teacher Donald Brown said he built a table and instructed the students to duplicate his work to make 15 more.

“The participation is what I look for,” Brown said. “I try to make it enjoyable for them.”

Brown said the project gave students a chance to peer-to-peer teach as they helped each other create the tables.

“I have a lot of students that are real quiet, but when they were working on that, they’re joking around, playing and talking. It creates bonds that you didn’t think would be here, that maybe they weren’t showing at the beginning of the year,” he said.

Rudder senior Maximiliano Teran said the project taught him leadership. Brown said Teran took on the lead role helping make sure the team worked together to stay on track.

“He took charge and got all the other ones in line, while I could focus on the three kids working on their projects for contest,” Brown said of Teran, who moved to Rudder from Bryan High School this year. “I didn’t expect that from him at all, but it was really nice to have that there.”

Teran said the students learned that communication and working together as a team were key elements to working efficiently, going from finishing one or two tables a day to three or five.

He said it is a good feeling to know their work will benefit the younger students and maybe play a role in helping them discover something they want to pursue as a career, such as robotics or another STEM field.

Teran said he thinks it’s important for students to be a part of giving back to the district and supporting younger students.

Christina Richardson, director of advanced academics with the Bryan school district, said she hoped the project would serve as a way to tie the two sides of the K-12 system together.

“When you’re in high school, unless you have younger brothers or sisters, you don’t really think about the connection to our elementary schools,” she said. “And for a lot of them, these were campuses that they’ve attended at some point, and so they get to send this robotic table to one of the campuses that they most likely attended.”

Brown said the tables might still be in use when the students in charge of assembling them, like Teran, have their own children attending Bryan schools.

Robotics programs are in place at the middle school and high school level, and the competition will bring the opportunity to younger students and let them decide if robotics or a STEM-related path is something they want to pursue in Bryan schools and beyond, Richardson said.

“There’s so much in the STEM field. We know it reaches beyond robotics, but this is definitely a fun way to engage them in something that they may not have otherwise have thought about,” she said.

So far, Richardson said, about 150 to 200 students have participated in the new program through the district’s Gifted and Talented pull-out program, and the plan is to expand the program in the fall to any student who is interested, utilizing the new tables.

“Our goal is that next year we have it offered to as many students as we can,” she said, noting they are still in the planning phase of how the program will look. “What we want to do is be able to facilitate some exhibitions and competitions within our district between our own campuses.”

The program will bring together academic and character-building skills from math, science and coding to teamwork, leadership and perseverance.

“It is a very practical application of what they’re doing in the classroom.”

Brown said he hopes his construction science students never stop learning, develop safe work habits and understand that not everything they gain from the class is about a certain skill set or talent. He said they also must hone the skills, such as hard work, teamwork and leadership, which do not require talent.

“It’s all about giving our students a chance to show you their potential and then push them enough so they’re surprised,” he said.

