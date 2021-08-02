Rudder Leo Club members amass 1,000 service hours in less than a year

In less than a year, the Rudder High School Leo Club has recorded more than 1,000 service hours in the community.
Leonardo Perez-Cortes, senior and president of the club, said it is hard to describe the feeling of being able to help people and be productive in Bryan and Brazos County.
“It just feels very nice knowing that you’re helping out your community that you live in and you’re giving back,” he said.
The club, which is sponsored by the Bryan Noon Lions Club, officially began in September 2020 with 12 members. Now with 17 members, the club hit the 1,000-hour mark on July 24 during a Habitat for Humanity project, club sponsor Charles Hegemeyer said.
“One thousand hours is beyond amazing during COVID, and I don’t say that with arrogance. I say that with confidence,” he said. “It’s not like it’s a big club of 30 or 40 people. About 15 of them have those hours.”
Since the chapter began, Hegemeyer said, the members have helped build ramps and platforms for wheelchair-bound members of the community, worked with Habitat for Humanity and Keep Brazos Beautiful, and volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army and help at Radio MASH during the holidays.
“They strive to always be active role models. ... After speaking with them on numerous occasions, they will all explain that they do it because they want to give back to their community and help those who are in need,” Hegemeyer said. “I cannot express how proud I am of these individuals.”
Miguel Diaz, senior and vice president, said the 1,000-hour milestone is one that not many people — especially high school students — can claim, and that he is proud of what they have accomplished.
Jessica Garcia Marquez, a sophomore at Rudder and second vice president of the club, said she has looked for ways to serve the community since elementary school, and found the Leo Club as a way to do more.
“I really enjoy helping people,” she said. “It’s not to get something back. It’s just — I feel happy. I enjoy it. I feel like God has blessed us a lot in my life, and why not give what I can to some other people.”
Hegemeyer, who teaches world history at Rudder, said he started the club after moving to Rudder, having previously led the Navasota High School Leo Club. He said he grew up learning the importance of giving back and wants to pass that on to his students.
“I want them to learn the importance of education, the importance of hard work, responsibility and communication,” he said.