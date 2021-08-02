Rudder Leo Club members amass 1,000 service hours in less than a year

In less than a year, the Rudder High School Leo Club has recorded more than 1,000 service hours in the community.

Leonardo Perez-Cortes, senior and president of the club, said it is hard to describe the feeling of being able to help people and be productive in Bryan and Brazos County.

“It just feels very nice knowing that you’re helping out your community that you live in and you’re giving back,” he said.

The club, which is sponsored by the Bryan Noon Lions Club, officially began in September 2020 with 12 members. Now with 17 members, the club hit the 1,000-hour mark on July 24 during a Habitat for Humanity project, club sponsor Charles Hegemeyer said.

“One thousand hours is beyond amazing during COVID, and I don’t say that with arrogance. I say that with confidence,” he said. “It’s not like it’s a big club of 30 or 40 people. About 15 of them have those hours.”

Since the chapter began, Hegemeyer said, the members have helped build ramps and platforms for wheelchair-bound members of the community, worked with Habitat for Humanity and Keep Brazos Beautiful, and volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army and help at Radio MASH during the holidays.