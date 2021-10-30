Rudder High School students get a realistic look at criminal justice in mock trial project

Once the bell rang in Phe’Licia Thompson’s fifth and seventh period criminal justice classes Wednesday afternoon at Rudder High School, the students became attorneys, witnesses, jurors, defendant, bailiff and court reporter in a mock trial.
As the students began the fictitious trial of State of Texas vs. Donna Osborn, Thompson took on the role of presiding judge, “Judge T,” hearing the case in which “Osborn” was charged with second-degree murder in the murder of her husband.
Rayne Herndon, senior and prosecuting attorney in the trial, said it was nerve-wracking, especially when the judge addressed them. But it was fun also.
The most fun, she said, was when the witnesses would make up details that were not part of the witness statement packet they received.
Briton McAlexander, a senior who served as a witness in the trial, said he had to put himself into the mindset of his character and keep track of any improvising he did on the “witness stand.”
He said the assignment was a lot of work but a lot of fun also and gave them a more realistic experience of a courtroom.
“I would love to see myself in a courtroom in actually one of these guys’ spots,” he said, “so it is eye opening. It’s like a hands-on experience that you can get in the classroom that you don’t get anywhere else.”
As they grilled their classmates who served as witnesses, Herndon said one of the most difficult parts was not laughing.
Haeven Rivas, senior and defense attorney, said Thompson’s requirement that they dress professionally made it easier to take seriously. Rivas said before Thompson took over the class this year, the elective was a “free class.”
“You learn a lot in here because she takes it really seriously,” Rivas said.
Herndon, who is planning on pursuing a degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University, said everything she has learned about criminal justice has come since the start of the school year with Thompson as a guide.
“I think we’ve learned more these two six weeks than we have in the past three years,” she said.
Herndon said she has never cared about school as much as she has since this year’s criminal justice class.
Thompson, who has a master’s degree in criminal justice, said she wanted to bring the mock trial to Rudder High School this year to introduce students to the criminal justice system and help them understand it before they leave high school. It also lets her combine her childhood dreams of becoming an attorney and a judge with that of being a teacher, she said.
“To have a degree in criminal justice and to bring the experience of what I’ve learned in college to the classroom, I think it’s so vital and so important for these students to know this because in the real world these days with this generation, they don’t know very [much] about the criminal justice system, and they don’t know what to do,” she said. “They don’t know what to expect. So it’s important to bring the courts to the classroom, so they can be better prepared if they ever have to go to court.”
The Bryan native said her grandmother and mother inspired her to push to bring the mock trial to life this year. Both died within three days of each other at the start of the school year, Thompson said.
“They just believed in me, so it was important to me to give back to my community what I’ve been given and to push them and to drive them just like it was given to me,” she said.
For students such as Herndon and McAlexander, who are interested in possibly pursuing careers in criminal justice, she hopes to prepare them for college so they can be familiar with the material when they begin their coursework.
“I’m glad to be an inspiration to them,” she said. “I’m glad to be their motivator because that’s the way I see myself as an inspirational person and a motivator to a lot of students that don’t get that a lot, especially in a school like this that is economically on the lower path. So to bring that to these students means the world to me. That impact is what my vision is to bring to Rudder High School.”
Throughout the process, Herndon said, they have learned more about respect and the importance of having a strong work ethic.
“She’s really taught all of us, I think, how to take stuff seriously,” Rivas said. “When we say none of us knew anything about criminal justice before this year, we did not know anything. Everything that we’ve done we’ve learned this year.”
Rivas always thought she wanted to pursue a career in the U.S. Army and then the FBI, but she is now looking at a career in cosmetology.
Herndon said after graduating from Sam Houston State University, she plans to become a private investigator and then become a bounty hunter.
“I just hope to make a difference in these students’ lives by bringing the courts to the classroom,” Thompson said.
Ultimately, at the end of the class period, the Rudder High School jury found the “defendant” guilty.