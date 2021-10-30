Rudder High School students get a realistic look at criminal justice in mock trial project

As they grilled their classmates who served as witnesses, Herndon said one of the most difficult parts was not laughing.

Haeven Rivas, senior and defense attorney, said Thompson’s requirement that they dress professionally made it easier to take seriously. Rivas said before Thompson took over the class this year, the elective was a “free class.”

“You learn a lot in here because she takes it really seriously,” Rivas said.

Herndon, who is planning on pursuing a degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University, said everything she has learned about criminal justice has come since the start of the school year with Thompson as a guide.

“I think we’ve learned more these two six weeks than we have in the past three years,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herndon said she has never cared about school as much as she has since this year’s criminal justice class.

Thompson, who has a master’s degree in criminal justice, said she wanted to bring the mock trial to Rudder High School this year to introduce students to the criminal justice system and help them understand it before they leave high school. It also lets her combine her childhood dreams of becoming an attorney and a judge with that of being a teacher, she said.