Rudder construction class turning old school bus into mobile library

Rudder High School students have taken a retired Bryan school bus and are converting it into a mobile library that will begin serving the community this summer.

Students in Donald Brown’s construction classes have done work on both the outside and interior of the bus, including installing cabinets Tuesday that will hold books for all grade levels. In addition to books, the mobile library will have computers and internet accessibility.

Jana Wenzel, assistant director of instructional technology and resources for the district, said the idea is something the district has wanted to do, but it did not have a vehicle to make it possible.

This year, the district’s transportation department had a bus that was still operational but was going to be retired from daily service. Wenzel said the bus is at a point where it is ready to be used in a different way. Once they had the bus, she said, the rest fell into place with Brown’s construction classes able to take on the project.

Brown said he wants to do anything he can to help the district where he grew up.

“We stopped whatever we were doing,” Brown said. “We had the deer stand over here being built and this shed being built, and those were our last projects.”