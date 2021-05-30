Rudder, College Station high schools hold rain-delayed graduation ceremonies

After ceremonies were postponed Friday night due to thunderstorms, Rudder High School and College Station High School graduates received their diplomas Saturday morning.
Before the names of 368 Rudder graduates were called, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck reminded them of the Essential Eight character traits the district has implemented the past three years, specifically gratitude.
Despite the disappointment and challenges of having to wait until Saturday morning to graduate, she said, she was reminded why gratitude is included in the Essential Eight as she saw students go up to district leaders, teachers and volunteers to thank them for trying to get it done Friday night.
“Leave our district with a grateful heart and a loving and kind manner, because it will take you so very far. Congratulations, graduates; we’re very proud of you,” she said, accepting them as the 2021 graduates of Rudder High School.
Addressing her classmates, valedictorian Grace Crouch said a lesson that was passed down in her family to her mom and then to her is that education is a gift.
“I never really thought twice about it when I was a little girl because all I knew is that I didn’t want to get up to go to school, but as I got older it became a daily voice in my head,” she said. “There would be times where I would be sitting there struggling in class or on homework and wanted to just give up or go to bed, but my little voice in my head remembered that what I am experiencing is a gift.”
This year was difficult with the transition between in-person and online classes, she said, but she reminded herself that it was all still a gift to be at school every day and to learn the curriculum and life lessons her teachers had to offer.
CSHS Summa Cum Laude speaker Paul Kim said just because they are graduating, that does not mean they need to “grow up.”
“Growing up implies that we leave things behind as we transition to adulthood: our interdependency with others, our willingness to try new things, our idealism that refuses to let realism stifle optimism and creativity. Yes, the world is a harsh place where dreams can be utterly annihilated, I cannot deny that. But even if the world’s churning at an unprecedented rate, why let that weather away who we are?”
Many assume that independence is the one and only sign of maturity, he said, but not the way he sees it.
“Wherever we’re headed, it’s not the workload or competitiveness that might spell doom for us. Not even close,” he said. “I know we’re better than that. No, as we’ve learned this year, it’s being alone, seemingly locked away from society, and devoid of our friends and family. That, is what most easily extinguishes hope. Never let that happen.”
Even if the diploma is “just a piece of fancy paper,” he said, it is a symbol of a battle the entire world fought, but that the Class of 2021 fought and won.
Tiffany Parkerson, former CSHS principal and current executive director of secondary education at the district, returned to Cougar Field to leave the 496 graduates with a message that everyone’s story is connected to make one big story as humanity.
“At the core of this great story of the human condition is love,” she said. “There’s a reason why. Love is a unifying force that is essential to our story.”
Graduation marks the end of a chapter of their story, the former senior English teacher said, and the graduates — the protagonists of the story — have just completed their public school education in a global pandemic.
“These past 15 months of our lives have been so difficult for so many reasons, but we were made to do hard things, and as a College Station community and Cougar family, we have finished this school year,” she said. “Was it easy? No. Did it look like what we had imagined it would? No. But was it worth it? Absolutely. So as we reflect on this past year, the theme of our story is love helps us to persevere in difficult times.”
Rudder senior class officer Halyn Momon called the Class of 2021’s senior year “the one where we wore the masks,” thanking their parents and teachers for helping them reach the milestone of graduation.
“Today, we finish a chapter in our lives, and tomorrow a new one begins,” she said. “The Class of 2021 will definitely go down in history for all that we have made it through. … If the past two years have taught us anything, it is that we are strong and we can do what we need to do to be successful.”