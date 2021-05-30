Rudder, College Station high schools hold rain-delayed graduation ceremonies

Tiffany Parkerson, former CSHS principal and current executive director of secondary education at the district, returned to Cougar Field to leave the 496 graduates with a message that everyone’s story is connected to make one big story as humanity.

“At the core of this great story of the human condition is love,” she said. “There’s a reason why. Love is a unifying force that is essential to our story.”

Graduation marks the end of a chapter of their story, the former senior English teacher said, and the graduates — the protagonists of the story — have just completed their public school education in a global pandemic.

“These past 15 months of our lives have been so difficult for so many reasons, but we were made to do hard things, and as a College Station community and Cougar family, we have finished this school year,” she said. “Was it easy? No. Did it look like what we had imagined it would? No. But was it worth it? Absolutely. So as we reflect on this past year, the theme of our story is love helps us to persevere in difficult times.”

Rudder senior class officer Halyn Momon called the Class of 2021’s senior year “the one where we wore the masks,” thanking their parents and teachers for helping them reach the milestone of graduation.

“Today, we finish a chapter in our lives, and tomorrow a new one begins,” she said. “The Class of 2021 will definitely go down in history for all that we have made it through. … If the past two years have taught us anything, it is that we are strong and we can do what we need to do to be successful.”