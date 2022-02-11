Ross Elementary students honor veterans, first responders, medical professionals in annual Valentine's program

For the 24th year, Ross Elementary School students created hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans, first responders and medical professionals to thank them for their service and sacrifice.
Originally started as an art project to honor veterans, it was expanded to a schoolwide program featuring performances from kindergarteners and a finale of “God Bless the USA” with all students waving flags.
Second grader Chelsea Lambert said she loved the entire program, but her favorite part was the flags.
“It means a lot to me for the flag to stand for freedom,” she said.
In addition to veterans, first responders were added in the 21st year of the program, and this year’s program included health care workers as well, each receiving handmade Valentine’s Day cards the students made.
“It’s just very important for me to teach the children the sacrifice that each of these examples makes,” music teacher and program organizer Lisa Tarver said. “Every single one of them makes a sacrifice; it may not be the same type of sacrifice. We talk a lot about what are the different ways that they sacrifice.”
For members of the military, it may mean being away from family and friends for months or years at a time, while first responders and health care workers sacrifice time away from loved ones when on duty or picking up extra shifts.
Tarver said her daughter works as a health care professional and had to pick up extra shifts during the pandemic, taking her away from family time to “be there for people who needed her.”
“I just want to make sure the kids understand that,” she said.
Last year’s Valentines for Veterans performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, students still made cards Tarver and other Bryan school district employees delivered to veterans and first responders throughout the area.
Attendance was a little lower than normal this year as the afternoon assembly returned to the school’s cafeteria.
“I’m sure it will build back up as people become more comfortable with getting out and about,” Tarver said. “I’m excited about what it will be in the future and excited that the kids put on their best performance, and I think everybody enjoyed it, even the rest of the school.”
Lambert said she felt happy to be part of the program and “very proud” of the kindergarteners and hoped the honored guests felt the same. She said her grandfather served in the military, and she appreciates his service to help make the world safer.
Tarver said she hopes the special guests feel blessed by the program.
“I want them to know that there are people, there are kids who see what they do, and appreciate them,” she said.
This was the first year Roger Smith, service officer for American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, attended the event; he played “Taps” during the assembly.
As an Army veteran, Smith said it was an honor to take part and important for students to see that veterans are normal people who help keep the country free.
Videos during the assembly honored each branch of the military, first responders, health care workers and family members of students and employees at the school who currently serve in any of the three honored professions.
Courtney Salazar, a registered nurse and flight nurse, said she hopes the students understand all three areas of service are honorable.
“It’s nice to hear thank you. We don’t do it for thanks, but it’s very nice,” she said.