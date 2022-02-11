Ross Elementary students honor veterans, first responders, medical professionals in annual Valentine's program

For the 24th year, Ross Elementary School students created hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans, first responders and medical professionals to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

Originally started as an art project to honor veterans, it was expanded to a schoolwide program featuring performances from kindergarteners and a finale of “God Bless the USA” with all students waving flags.

Second grader Chelsea Lambert said she loved the entire program, but her favorite part was the flags.

“It means a lot to me for the flag to stand for freedom,” she said.

In addition to veterans, first responders were added in the 21st year of the program, and this year’s program included health care workers as well, each receiving handmade Valentine’s Day cards the students made.

“It’s just very important for me to teach the children the sacrifice that each of these examples makes,” music teacher and program organizer Lisa Tarver said. “Every single one of them makes a sacrifice; it may not be the same type of sacrifice. We talk a lot about what are the different ways that they sacrifice.”