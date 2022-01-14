Renovation of historic Navasota ISD facilities mark end of 2017 bond projects

“I love old buildings, and I love being able to save old buildings, and the consensus of our community was we wanted to save our historic old buildings,” he said. “… The old Rock Gym and Brosig Auditorium are just cool buildings, and to think about what it was like in its heyday and to be able to save that and bring it back and make it new again is just really cool. The community’s really excited about that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to its renovation, the main entrance to Rock Gym had been covered by a bathroom and concession addition from the 1970s or 1980s and in the years since had been closed and used as a storage space, Musick said.

Standing in Rock Gym during a phy ed class, looking at the original bleachers from when the facility was first opened in the 1930s, Musick said he can imagine what the space would have felt like on a Friday night in 1950 at a Navasota versus Brenham basketball game.

The Rock Gym project included removing the addition, replacing the roof, repainting the ceiling, adding a storage closet and concession and bathroom area, replacing the windows and floors – though the district tried to save the original floors – and refinishing one set of bleachers. The bleachers from one side of the gym had to be removed to allow for a wider court.