RELLIS Academic Alliance marks first graduating class

Margaret Woodard wiped tears from her eyes after receiving her diploma Friday morning.

She is one of about two dozen people to walk the stage at the first RELLIS Academic Alliance graduation ceremony.

Woodard, 44, said she and her husband, Gary, have always encouraged their two now-young-adult daughters to pursue higher education. But until more recently, the parents did not have college degrees themselves, so both thought they should take on the challenge.

“We decided that we couldn’t tell them education was important if we didn’t attend college,” Margaret Woodard said.

The journey to a degree has “been a joy” she said, noting also that one of her daughters just earned her associate’s degree and her other daughter is studying at Texas A&M University.

Gary Woodard was the first of the two parents to receive his bachelor’s degree while Margaret Woodard supported the family for years with a full-time job. Gary is now a teacher and is pursuing his master’s degree.

In 2016, Margaret enrolled at Blinn College, where she had started taking courses fresh out of high school years ago. Back then, she only took a few classes before leaving to get married and start her family.