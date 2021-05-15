RELLIS Academic Alliance marks first graduating class

Margaret Woodard wiped tears from her eyes after receiving her diploma Friday morning.
She is one of about two dozen people to walk the stage at the first RELLIS Academic Alliance graduation ceremony.
Woodard, 44, said she and her husband, Gary, have always encouraged their two now-young-adult daughters to pursue higher education. But until more recently, the parents did not have college degrees themselves, so both thought they should take on the challenge.
“We decided that we couldn’t tell them education was important if we didn’t attend college,” Margaret Woodard said.
The journey to a degree has “been a joy” she said, noting also that one of her daughters just earned her associate’s degree and her other daughter is studying at Texas A&M University.
Gary Woodard was the first of the two parents to receive his bachelor’s degree while Margaret Woodard supported the family for years with a full-time job. Gary is now a teacher and is pursuing his master’s degree.
In 2016, Margaret enrolled at Blinn College, where she had started taking courses fresh out of high school years ago. Back then, she only took a few classes before leaving to get married and start her family.
Margaret knew there was a professor she wanted to learn from who taught on the RELLIS Campus, and in the process of figuring out how to enroll in that class she ended up applying to be in the RELLIS Academic Alliance program.
The program, founded in 2016, allows students to start off their educational careers through Blinn College, then choose if they want to complete their associates degree there or transfer to one of the Alliance’s 10 Texas A&M System regional universities. Courses are also offered through Stephen F. Austin State University.
Students have a choice between 25 bachelor’s degree programs ranging from criminal justice, biology, computer science and more. Students can take many courses at RELLIS and do not have to move to the city where their “home institution” is located.
To date, 90 students have received bachelor’s degrees from a regional university partner at the RELLIS Academic Alliance, according to an A&M System press release.
Now, armed with her bachelor’s degree in health science from West Texas A&M, Margaret said she wants to work with healthcare facilities such as hospitals to revive and update laws and policies for the health care system.
Margaret said she is grateful for everyone in her life who helped make her educational career possible.
“Today means a lot to me,” she said in an interview ahead of the event, “because I realized that I can do anything I put my mind to.”
The ceremony was at the Brazos County Expo Center in part so attendees could have more space to spread out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks were encouraged at the event, and loved ones of graduates were seated in “pods” of chairs that were spread apart from other families’ groupings of seats.
About 100 guests attended, and there were also several representatives from A&M, Blinn College and the regional institutions that partner with the RELLIS Academic Alliance. Speakers included Provost of RELLIS Academic Alliance Nancy Shankle, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and Vice President of the RELLIS Student Advisory Council LeeAnn Michael.
This spring, more than 40 graduates received their bachelor’s degree from a regional university partner through the Alliance, with about two dozen of them choosing to participate in Friday’s ceremony. Two graduates from the spring 2020 were also in attendance, since 2020 graduates were previously unable to have a ceremony due to the pandemic.
Stele Slaughter walked out of the ceremony with a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Tarleton State University in hand.
The 23-year-old San Antonio native said he originally wanted to attend A&M, so he started off his path at Blinn College hoping to transfer. But the class schedules at the flagship A&M campus never quite lined up with the heavy work schedule that Slaughter maintained to pay for school and other living expenses. He said the RELLIS Academic Alliance helped him to take classes at night when he was off work.
Slaughter was supposed to graduate in December, but the pandemic ended up delaying one of his courses and thus his timeline. Even so, he started a job as an operations manager at a global disaster solution company called Cotton Logistics, and is now moving to Katy to continue the career that he says will take him all over the world.