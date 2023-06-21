College Station school board members were given more specifics, payment options and proposition legalities at a Tuesday workshop meeting about the 17 projects recommended last month by the district’s long-range facilities and bond planning committee when the committee asked the board to call a $350 million bond this November.

No action was taken by the College Station school board Tuesday. Board discussion on the bond is expected to continue in July and August. The board has to take action by Aug. 21 for a bond to be put on the ballot this November.

The district’s director of communications, Chuck Glenewinkel, led the discussion by giving a detailed outline of each of the 17 projects recommended in May by two representatives from the district’s 48-member long-range facilities and bond planning committee, which met six times in April and May. Most projects are projected to be completed between 2025 and 2027.

Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer, gave an overview of how the district would pay for the projects and how the bond would affect the tax rate. The tax impact for the issuance of bonds is estimated be a two-cent increase in the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate. Over the past five years, the district’s I&S tax rate has decreased 22 cents (15.7%).

Both A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools were shown to have extensive renovations and additions that would have phases completed before the fall 2026 and 2027 semesters, according to the Tuesday presentation. If approved, the renovations would increase capacity at each school to around 2,700 students. Tuesday’s presentation showed both schools are projected to be under 2,500 students through the 2032-33 school year, which would allow each school to operate under or at capacity for the next decade and table conversation of the district building a third high school for over a decade.

The 17 proposed projects would be split into four propositions due to 2019 bond election laws that now require certain projects be listed as separate propositions.

Twelve of the 17 projects would be put on a general proposition totaling $284,975,000 and include:

• $62.2 million toward additions and renovations to College Station High School: Building additions on both ends of the front wing would have regular classrooms, science labs, CTE labs and an art classroom. Additions on both ends of the back wing would add an orchestra hall and ensemble addition, plus a third gym with additional locker rooms. The existing orchestra hall would be renovated to create a black box theater.

• $50.7 million toward additions and renovations to A&M Consolidated High School: A two-story addition to the building for mostly new science classrooms and labs, plus an indoor weight room. Existing science classrooms would be repurposed. Cafeteria space would be increased. Fine arts renovations would include a larger and renovated black box theatre and band hall. An indoor sports medicine space would be created. And the bus driveway and parking lot on Welsh Avenue would be modified.

• $45 million toward deferred maintenance: This would include roof replacements, mechanical/electrical/plumbing upgrades and replacements, and other miscellaneous items. Around $90 million in deferred maintenance projects were identified in the district’s comprehensive facilities assessment, but some items are being included in other proposed bond projects.

• $32.1 million toward Phase II of the district’s CTE center: CTE classrooms would be added to expand programs, including vet medicine and food science. A show area with a concrete floor would be built for a multi-purpose space. Projected completion is winter 2025.

• $31.1 million to renovate the district’s central office: The current facility would have interior renovations. Plus, an existing building to be determined would be purchased and renovated to increase overall capacity.

• $14.1 million toward technology: This would include classroom interactive displays, audio upgrades and infrastructure upgrades to the district’s network and server capacity, resiliency and cyber security.

• $13.8 million toward a comprehensive renovation to Rock Prairie Elementary: This project would add to the existing building by closing in outdoor atriums for instructional space, renovating the cafeteria to increase space, plus creating a new pick up/drop off site off Edelweiss Avenue with 35 additional parking spots. There would be a phased completion for the fall 2025 and 2026 semesters.

• $13.1 million toward all three middle school athletic fields: All three middle schools would receive turfed fields and increase seating capacity from 400-450 to 900. AMCMS and CSMS would have rebuilt restrooms and concessions, and Wellborn would have additional restrooms and concessions. CSMS and Wellborn would have their tracks resurfaced. Projected completion is fall 2025.

• $11.2 million toward transportation: Purchases would include 64 new buses, six vehicles for a check-out fleet, three technology vehicles, three maintenance & operations vehicles, two fine arts tractor trailer trucks, and a warehouse vehicle and box truck lift. The district’s transportation center also would receive an expanded parking lot.

• $5 million for land acquisition: The district currently has around 100 acres on Arrington Road between the Nantucket and Indian Lakes neighborhoods, and 40.9 acres on Sebesta Road.

• $5 million toward district-wide safety: This would cover remaining fence upgrades, entry-resistant film and other safety needs, including cell signal boosters, security camera replacements/additions and emergency communications replacements and upgrades.

• $1.3 million toward a cosmetology lab at College View High School: The district currently doesn’t offer cosmetology, but this project would renovate College View to create a cosmetology lab with a maximum capacity of 50 students.

Three projects — $20.1 million to renovate Consol’s Tiger Stadium, $11.3 million toward additions and renovations to Consol’s fieldhouse, and $7 million to renovate College Station’s Cougar Stadium — would be placed on a separate proposition since it involves “stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators.”

Renovations to both high schools’ baseball and softball fields worth $13,270,000 also would be put on a separate proposition since they are “recreational facilities other than gym, playground or play area.”

A technology device proposition would be $14,145,000 since it is “other than security equipment or infrastructure for new construction.” This would provide enough devices for student and teachers to have one set of laptops for each core classroom.