Newbery Medal winning author surprises Bryan High teacher, students

Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning children’s author Kwame Alexander surprised her and her students Monday afternoon.
The visit was the result of a letter Scoresby wrote to Alexander, who uses poetry to tell his stories. In an Instagram Live, Alexander said she thanked him and outlined how impactful his books had been on her and her students and how valuable it would be for her students to hear from him and the power of literacy.
What stood out to Alexander about Scoresby’s letter and made him travel from England, he said, was she did not ask him to visit. She just wanted to share the impact his work was having on her students and what some of her students were facing.
“I felt like my mom, may she rest in peace, who was a teacher, was saying ‘Kwame, you need to go and show this teacher some love. You need to show up, like she’s showing up for students,’” he said.
“I feel like teachers have been through a lot these past two years during the pandemic and the lockdown, and I don’t know if they were appreciated as much as they should have been, you know. … I wanted to show love to teachers. And I did that. I chose to do that by showing up here for Abby.”
Scoresby said it was worth putting off grading to write that letter, never thinking Alexander would get it or read it.
She said when she saw a Feb. 10 tweet from Alexander about buying a plane ticket to surprise a teacher, she thought how lucky that teacher was.
“And it was me! It’s truly, truly amazing,” she said. “I just feel so so much gratitude and so humbled that such an important author and somebody who’s been so important to my understanding of literature and to teaching students would take time to come to Bryan High School and talk with these students.
“I’m grateful he came for me — like, oh my gosh, amazing — but I love my students so much, and just to watch them be engaged and get excited and laugh and can’t believe that he can spit bars and be an author. It was just jaw dropping, just so amazing.”
Alexander’s writing shows the students that they are welcomed in that space and that their opinions are valued, she said.
“I just want my kids to see somebody other than me, and especially a man, a man of color, to come forward and say reading’s cool; reading is something that is worth doing and it’s powerful,” Scoresby said. She said she wants students to see that reading can be the key to make their life what they want and become lifelong learners.
Scoresby said hearing one of her students, Woodie Thomas, say he would read Alexander’s poems after seeing him speak is a testament to the impact of representation.
“It means so much to me that [Alexander] pulled [Thomas] aside and was talking with him and told him to get good grades. In the interview he said he might read. I’ve never heard those words come out of his mouth,” she said.
Thomas said the word play was what resonated with him the most.
Alexander, whose 36th book will be released in September, also encouraged the students to not let “no” define them. He said his first attempts to write “The Crossover” were met with “no” responses from 18 different publishing companies. They told him it would not sell because boys do not read poetry and girls do not read books about sports.
After the fourth rewrite, he said, he published the book himself, and it got the attention of publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, which released it.
The book got off to a slow start in terms of sales, until a few boys picked it up and began reading it because of the basketball player on the cover. Then a few more started reading. Then, the girls started reading it, curious what the boys were reading. Then, the librarians and teachers began reading it.
In 2015, the basketball story told through poetry earned Alexander a Newbery Medal, signifying its contribution to American literature for children.
“All I could think is, ‘Would I be getting this call if I had given up after the first no, or the fourth, or the 11th or the 22nd?” he said about receiving the “No Caller ID” phone call informing him of the award.
He told the students “no” is part of life, and everyone will be told no at some point.
“The cool thing about all the no’s is once all the no’s come to your house and they come to your party and they eat up all your food and they’re full and they go home, what’s left? What’s left when all the no’s leave? Yes,” he said. “You just got to be willing to work and wait for the yes. You can’t let other people’s no’s define who you are.”
Scoresby said she sees students who struggle with reading say it is because they hate it. During his discussion, she asked Alexander to explain why reading and poetry is important.
He compared reading a book to getting a hug.
“You’re able to hold on to some story that makes you feel good about who you are. It makes you understand your place in this world or makes you imagine what’s possible,” Alexander said.
“When you take away a book, you take away all that. We all need a hug. We all need to be held by history, to be hugged by what’s possible in the future. Right? You can’t disagree with that.”
Some school districts throughout the country — not the Bryan school district — have banned some of Alexander’s books, a decision he said he does not understand.
He said he is evidence that books and literature can change lives, saying his motto is to change the world one word at a time.
“I wake up and I go to sleep, living and dreaming that,” he said. “I think really I just wanted to come here to just say thank you to teachers. I wanted to come here and say thank you to these people who are doing this sacred work of nurturing young minds and developing young minds into beautiful people.”