Newbery Medal winning author surprises Bryan High teacher, students

Scoresby said it was worth putting off grading to write that letter, never thinking Alexander would get it or read it.

She said when she saw a Feb. 10 tweet from Alexander about buying a plane ticket to surprise a teacher, she thought how lucky that teacher was.

“And it was me! It’s truly, truly amazing,” she said. “I just feel so so much gratitude and so humbled that such an important author and somebody who’s been so important to my understanding of literature and to teaching students would take time to come to Bryan High School and talk with these students.

“I’m grateful he came for me — like, oh my gosh, amazing — but I love my students so much, and just to watch them be engaged and get excited and laugh and can’t believe that he can spit bars and be an author. It was just jaw dropping, just so amazing.”

Alexander’s writing shows the students that they are welcomed in that space and that their opinions are valued, she said.