New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff

Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane.

Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.

This year’s group of juniors and seniors are the first to take part in the program in Navasota. They are still in the process of learning how everything works and how the kits come together. By the end of next year, they will have a completed Tango Flight plane.

“The kids are really excited about it; I’m really excited about it,” Navasota engineering teacher Michael Kubacak said. “They’re going to get a lot of skills out of it: communication, leadership, lots of working with different types of tools. They’re going to be able to learn a lot of different information about airplanes and flight and aviation.”

Kubacak, who began as an aerospace engineer major at Texas A&M before switching to education, said it takes about 800 work hours to build the plane. He said the plane Tango Flight uses is one of the simplest aircraft to make and is why it is part of the high school program. Each year’s class of seniors will either have the experience of completing the plane they started as juniors or helping the juniors start building a new plane.

At the end of each two-year cycle, Kubacak said the company’s president will visit to take the plane on its inaugural flight at Navasota Municipal Airport and then will take up any students and teachers who want to have the experience. Kubacak said Tango Flight owns the project throughout the length of the two years and then auctions off the completed plane.

Navasota is one of six schools in Texas and 22 in the country where Tango Flight has partnerships since the nonprofit was founded in 2016. Navasota is the only school in the Brazos Valley with programs in place, according to the company’s website. Kubacak said the district paid a $90,000 down payment as an initial program fee, and then they pay $10,000 at the start of each two-year build that pays for the parts and any replacement or shipping fees.

The program also uses mentors, Kubacak said, and there are six local mentors who volunteer to visit with him and the students. It is not required for mentors to have flight experience, he said, but most of the six working with the district do.

“It’s great to have that experience walk alongside this program because I don’t really have much flight experience,” he said.

Prior to beginning the Tango Flight program as juniors, students must have completed the intro to engineering design and engineering science courses.

Kubacak, who is in his second year at Navasota, said students also will have the opportunity to earn an aviation maintenance industry-based certification at the end of each year. The certifications are in the process of being approved through the Texas Education Agency, he said.

“A lot of what I hope they take away is communication skills and leadership skills,” he said, noting those are two skills professionals in the industry are wanting to see more in their new hires. “They have communicated that with both the Tango Flight people, and I’ve seen articles based off of it and stuff like that, that a lot of what they’re seeing nowadays in people that come out of college is that they don’t really have communication skills that they need to thrive in the field. So that’s what I’m hoping that they build the most on.”

Gordon Young, a senior at Navasota, said he expects the program to be beneficial to anyone interested in engineering, but especially those interested in aerospace engineering or flying.

In the early stages of the program, which was brought to Navasota by Superintendent Stu Musick, the students are in the process of cataloging, doing inventory and organizing the pieces as they are delivered.

Justice Welch, a junior at Navasota, said he enjoys the more tedious work and his favorite thing about engineering is taking things apart and seeing how they work.

He is excited to actually build the plane, saying not many people get that experience and it’s that experience that gives people a better understanding of what they want to do in their future or with their careers.

While a plane is not a small object to build, junior Mayra Castillo said it is smaller than some projects, which is helpful to allow students to understand how to follow directions, understand the process and work together as a team.

Castillo said it is an opportunity not all students have in school, and she thinks it will help them begin to think outside the box and allow them to learn how to design and build new projects.

Young said he thinks the opportunity is big for Navasota.

“Until recent years, Navasota hasn’t really had very many opportunities, like extracurriculars, outside of sports,” he said. “I feel like this could be the beginning of something big for engineering or other expansions for other classes. … This could be like a catalyst, I guess you could say, for an opportunity.”

Navasota High School Principal Kristi Ramsey said the partnership with Tango Flight is one of many they are working to put into place for students to gain real-world experience that will equip them to enter the workforce if they choose or give them a better foundation to pursue further education.

“Our school vision is to have big-town opportunities and small-town values,” she said, “so everything that I do as a principal is trying to open up as many opportunities as possible for our students. With our recent bond construction, we have really been able to open the door to those opportunities.”

Ramsey said school and district administrators are working to build partnerships in more areas, noting one they have established with Ford Motor Company for students in the automotive program.

Ramsey, Kubacak and some students all said they are looking forward to building the plane.

“One of the things that I’m probably going to enjoy the most is just seeing the plane come together and seeing those students learn as they’re going along,” Kubacak said. “What I really enjoy — it’s one of the things I enjoy most about teaching — is wherever they come to a moment of realization or a moment of like, ‘Oh, I finally understand this.’”