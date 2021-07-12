New Kicks for Kids shoe drive honors Consol grad's memory

When Wendy and Eric Williams started thinking of ways they could honor the memory of their son Jason Wright, who died in 2018 in a car wreck, one thing came to mind: shoes.

“Shoes became his thing,” Wendy Williams said. “Once he had a job, if he ever had any extra money; that was always on the Christmas list, the birthday list. Gotta get some new shoes.”

This year, the couple founded Kicks for Kids, a shoe drive benefiting students in the College Station school district. Community members are encouraged to donate new tennis shoes of all sizes or make monetary donations to Chrissy’s Closet in memory of Jason to help students get the shoes they need.

As an educator, Wendy Williams said, she understands how important shoes are to a student’s education and how behavioral issues can be the result of nothing more than uncomfortable shoes.

“They can really a barrier to learning if you don’t have shoes that fit,” she said.

Chrissy’s Closet is a free store aimed at helping College Station students and their families who need assistance, and shoes are something the closet needs all year, especially at the beginning of the year, said Chrissy Hester, director of student services at the College Station school district and namesake for Chrissy’s Closet.