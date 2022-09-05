New CSISD coordinator role brings additional focus to school safety

Safety is top of mind for school administrators, teachers, parents and students, and the College Station school district now has someone specifically dedicated to it.

The school board unanimously approved Tracee McClendon as the district’s new coordinator of safety and risk management during the Aug. 16 board meeting. McClendon takes on the responsibilities of overseeing safety and security at the district, including planning safety drills and ensuring workplace safety for district employees.

Before starting in her role in the College Station school district last month, McClendon served as the safety and risk management coordinator in the Bryan school district for six years. Bryan will continue to have a designated administrator to oversee the safety and health of employees and students in the district.

Molley Perry, chief administrative officer for the College Station school district, said McClendon will work with campus safety coordinators to make sure systems and protocols are in place and are practiced during emergency drills. She will ensure the district is in compliance with state-mandated safety practices and meet with the district safety committee regularly, Perry said.

The discussion of adding a person dedicated to safety has been going on for a few years, Perry said, but the district has been watching and working on school safety well before those discussions.

“This really was an opportunity that, as we’ve grown, to provide an even more concerted position that really monitors and ensures that not only we’re in compliance with safety-related requirements, but also that we’re doing everything possible to work collaboratively with our local law enforcement and other agencies, and ensure that we’re really on top of everything that we can possibly do to make our schools as safe as we can,” Perry said.

District safety previously fell to Jon Hall, executive director of facilities for the district. With the hiring of McClendon, Perry said Hall’s focus will turn to district growth and projects that are a result of the 2021 bond.

One of McClendon’s first responsibilities will be making sure the required safety audit documentation is submitted to the state this month. McClendon also helped update the multihazard emergency operations plan and will help keep the district’s active threat and emergency plans up to date.

“We are constantly working and updating,” she said. “Safety is an ever-evolving component in the school district. It changes as the community changes, as the demographic changes, so we are constantly working on safety.”

McClendon said her approach is to be proactive from a building and personnel standpoint.

Beyond the traditional measures of safety, Perry said an important component the district is focused on is students’ mental health and identifying warning signs that a student might be headed down a path that could lead to tragedy.

“While we can, and will, continue to enhance the physical safety of our buildings, the mental health and well-being of our students is also an integral part of school safety,” Perry said. “And I believe we’re doing everything that that we can in College Station ISD to address both of those.”

She said the district has two counselors — not school counselors — who can serve the school community as needed. When there is a possibility of a threat, she said the district has specific protocols and practices. Multidisciplinary threat assessment teams will meet to look at the concerns, determine if the threat is credible and develop a plan to address those concerns, she said.

Improved safety and security at the district comes with a financial need, Perry said, thanking the voters who approved bond packages with items including improved security vestibules, security cameras and monitoring and access improvements.

The district is also adding two school resource deputies to provide coverage at elementary and intermediate school campuses in the district. These deputies will be in addition to those already assigned to each middle school and high school.

McClendon said it is important to cultivate a climate of safety in the school district, saying it is not something that kids thought about when she was growing up.

“This is my passion, and I want to ensure that we have protocols and procedures in place to ensure that we do our best that everyone has a safe learning and working environment,” she said.