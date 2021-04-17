New College Station ISD principals expected to be recommended Tuesday

Mike Martindale, superintendent for the College Station school district, is expected to recommend new principals for College View High School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Michael Heath will be recommended for College View High School principal, and Piper Cameron as Cypress Grove Intermediate School principal. Both are expected to assume their new positions in the summer.

Heath will replace Justin Grimes, who was named College Station High School Principal in January. Cameron will replace Holly Scott, who will be retiring.

Cameron currently serves as assistant principal at Cypress Grove, while Heath is moving to College Station from the Leander school district where he is assistant principal of Vandegrift High School.

Heath became an assistant principal in 2016 and previously served as a teacher, coach and department chair in at Vandegrift and other public and private schools in the Austin area.

Cameron took over as assistant principal at Cypress Grove in 2017 and previously served as a computer and keyboarding teacher and coach at College Station Middle School for 13 years. She began her career at Bowen Elementary School in Bryan.