Navasota High School students get new cosmetology lab

Navasota High School cosmetology students ended the 2020-2021 school year in a new lab where they get a salon experience without ever leaving the building.
Students began clocking in for hands-on learning when the new cosmetology program’s lab salon opened Feb. 26.
“I was amazed,” Navasota cosmetology student Tayla Palmer said about the new facility. “We actually got our own salon. We can actually do hands-on stuff, instead of just being straight through the books.”
Rising junior Maribel Vega said students were ready to move in when they first saw the lab before it was finished.
“We fell in love,” she said.
Each student has their own station and kit to use on their mannequins.
Cosmetology teacher Michelle Garza said having the hands-on experience makes a big difference in keeping students motivated to continue practicing the skills they learn. Equipped with mobile mannequins with real hair representing different hair types, she said, the students have learned to shampoo and blow dry hair, use roller sets, flat irons, curling irons, straighteners and do manicures since moving into the lab.
As long as salons are able to remain open, she said, the school anticipates the lab being open for outside clients to schedule appointments with juniors beginning in October.
Some come into the class just interested in hair or just interested in nails and learn about the other skills and fall in love with it all, Garza said.
When Palmer, who will be a junior next year, first enrolled in the program, she did so because she could not take an art class. Then, she learned more skills and what it takes to be a cosmetologist.
“As I progressed on, I realized I really liked it and liked being here,” she said.
The most fun thing this year, she said, has been doing nails, saying she enjoys practicing fun designs and she’s looking forward to working with clients in the fall.
Now, Palmer said, her career goal is to graduate with her license and be able to open her own salon.
Susan Dyke, who also will be a junior next year, said she was shocked to see the space students had to work in. She said she has always enjoyed doing hair and makeup, calling it a hobby, but she is excited to continue learning more skills and achieving her dream of having a career in cosmetology.
Vega said she saw the class as an opportunity to do something she enjoys, calling it a distraction from her other classes. She also can use the skills she learns in the class after she graduates high school.
“We’re excited for next year, too, so we can see what we know,” Vega said.
Beyond the skills, Garza said, one of the most important things the students learn is the safety and sanitation side of cosmetology and the importance of cleanliness at their work station.
“You don’t want someone touching you without washing your hands, so they know, and it’s habit when you see them set up and start working,” she said. They sanitize their area, wash their hands and wash their clients’ hands. “… It’s really good. With the [coronavirus], it’s kind of helped them to be more cautious of their environment that they’re going to be in every day.”
That aspect of taking care of a salon is something Gina Vela has found important. Vela, who will be a junior in the program next year, said students have been able to learn and practice what it takes to clean and sterilize their equipment and station and learn what it takes to run a salon.
She is thankful to have a real salon experience, she said, having experienced other programs where they had to work on stationary mannequins.
“The only thing we used to do was braids and stuff, and here we can actually flat iron, blow dry, highlight, all of that,” she said. “And it’s really cool because at another school, you wouldn’t be able to do that, but you have a chance to do it here. It’s pretty cool. I like it; I love it, actually.”
She said she wants clients to be happy about themselves because they look good. Vela’s goal is to open her own salon in Navasota.
Garza said she is glad the students get the opportunity to learn their skills in high school, where it costs $25 for the kit compared to the $20,000 it takes to attend a private beauty school.
“It’s going to be a good, successful program,” she said.