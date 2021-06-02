Navasota High School students get new cosmetology lab

Some come into the class just interested in hair or just interested in nails and learn about the other skills and fall in love with it all, Garza said.

When Palmer, who will be a junior next year, first enrolled in the program, she did so because she could not take an art class. Then, she learned more skills and what it takes to be a cosmetologist.

“As I progressed on, I realized I really liked it and liked being here,” she said.

The most fun thing this year, she said, has been doing nails, saying she enjoys practicing fun designs and she’s looking forward to working with clients in the fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, Palmer said, her career goal is to graduate with her license and be able to open her own salon.

Susan Dyke, who also will be a junior next year, said she was shocked to see the space students had to work in. She said she has always enjoyed doing hair and makeup, calling it a hobby, but she is excited to continue learning more skills and achieving her dream of having a career in cosmetology.

Vega said she saw the class as an opportunity to do something she enjoys, calling it a distraction from her other classes. She also can use the skills she learns in the class after she graduates high school.