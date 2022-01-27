Mobile STEM lab gives Navasota elementary students opportunity to apply science and math to real-life challenges

High Point first-grade teacher Joshua Aguilar said students had fun when their homes – made of construction paper or wooden craft sticks – were put to the test and the facilitators tried to blow down their constructions.

“I feel like it’s one of those rare occasions when they get to do something with science,” he said. “That’s something that they really enjoy.”

He also saw the students take pride in what they had built, especially if it withstood the wind.

“It was really neat to see them working together to create something,” Aguilar said. “I feel like that’s something that in science they don’t get a lot of opportunity to do, and today, they got to experience that.”

First graders Ramon Martinez and Susie Pate both said their favorite part was creating homes, both of which fell the first time.

Pate, who said she is interested in all types of science, said she learned that working together as a team is better.

There is a push in Texas and throughout the United States, Aguilar said, to use hands-on activities to encourage science and STEM education and to do so at an earlier age.