Mike McEver expected to be recommended as next Creek View Elementary principal

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale is expected to recommend Mike McEver as new principal at Creek View Elementary School at the district’s May school board meeting.

McEver currently serves as an assistant principal at A&M Consolidated High School and would take over the position at Creek View this summer.

He moved to Consol in 2016 after previously teaching and coaching in the Lewisville and Putnam City school districts.

“Mike is an energetic and enthusiastic leader in College Station ISD,” Martindale said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of analyzing data to create targeted instruction for all learners, and he is excellent at establishing meaningful relationships with staff and students to create an environment ripe for success.”

McEver earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Oklahoma in 2011 and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of North Texas in 2015. He and his wife, Brittany, who is a graduate of Consol, have three children.