MC Harris seniors celebrate graduation, obstacles overcome

Of the 107 graduates, she said, 49 have been accepted to or plan to attend a university, community college or trade school, and six have enlisted or plan to enlist in the military.

Multiple graduates stood to be recognized as the first in their family to graduate high school. “You are setting a new standard in your family by making education a focus in your life,” Kaspar said.

Margaret DeJesus with the district’s bilingual department said she was proud to be with her colleagues in the stands to support the students who have put in so much work. It is rewarding, she said, to see the work they put in pay off as they cross the stage, calling it the “cherry on top.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students,” she said. “I know that many of them will go on to make additional academic successes, but this is the beginning of that. This sets the stage for that. We’re really excited to be able to celebrate this with them.”

Lonnie Stewart said he was happy to see his first grandson, Kendran Brown, receive his high school diploma.

“A lot of kids drop out of school and don’t even graduate and they just go on about their business, so this is a proud moment right now,” he said. “… This is a wonderful thing, wonderful feeling.”