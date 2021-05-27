MC Harris seniors celebrate graduation, obstacles overcome

The theme for this year’s seniors at MC Harris High School has been “triumph through adversity,” something Briona Holmes knows all too well.
Holmes was the speaker Wednesday night as 107 class of 2021 MC Harris graduates walked the stage at Merrill Green Stadium as Bryan high schools kicked off commencement ceremonies.
“I know I am here looking at you wonderful graduates today who have faced even worse circumstances than I, and I salute you,” said Holmes, who officially graduated in April. “So, go forth and embrace and conquer these changing circumstances. You will need to have a spirit of survival and perseverance.”
While navigating high school during a pandemic and completing some online school, MC Harris Principal Karen Kaspar said, Holmes faced the losses of her father and aunt last year and her grandmother this year. She has had to deal with losing everything in an apartment fire, moving to a motel in the winter and then into a house this year, only to face the effects of the February winter storm that left her family without water for three days and inconsistent electricity.
Between all of that, Kaspar said, Holmes gave birth to a baby through an emergency C-section.
“Did this stop her from passing the semester? Nope,” Kaspar said.
Holmes switched schools in the spring semester and completed her senior year at MC Harris, Kaspar said.
“She knew she had to follow her dreams,” Kaspar noted, adding that Holmes graduated stronger than when she began at MC Harris.
In her speech, Holmes said she has a job at Texas A&M and will use financial aid and scholarship opportunities to continue her education in pursuit of a career as an accountant, just like her aunt.
“For you see, when my circumstances changed, I asked for help,” Holmes said. “I want to thank the many wonderful Brazos Valley agencies that were there for me through my trials. I also want to thank the staff at MCHS who helped me make my dream of graduating high school possible. So, continue to triumph through adversity and to follow those dreams.”
Among the 107 graduates, Kaspar said, some have had to work to help pay rent and support their family, are parents or have become parents, and some experienced loss.
“But somehow you still did whatever it took to become a graduate,” she said. “I want you to know how very proud I am of all that you have accomplished. You are a very resilient group of young adults, and you have much to celebrate.”
After the students crossed the stage to receive their diploma and collect yellow roses to give to those who have supported them on their journey, Kaspar recognized Oscar Sanchez, who surprised his family and returned to school to graduate.
Of the 107 graduates, she said, 49 have been accepted to or plan to attend a university, community college or trade school, and six have enlisted or plan to enlist in the military.
Multiple graduates stood to be recognized as the first in their family to graduate high school. “You are setting a new standard in your family by making education a focus in your life,” Kaspar said.
Margaret DeJesus with the district’s bilingual department said she was proud to be with her colleagues in the stands to support the students who have put in so much work. It is rewarding, she said, to see the work they put in pay off as they cross the stage, calling it the “cherry on top.”
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students,” she said. “I know that many of them will go on to make additional academic successes, but this is the beginning of that. This sets the stage for that. We’re really excited to be able to celebrate this with them.”
Lonnie Stewart said he was happy to see his first grandson, Kendran Brown, receive his high school diploma.
“A lot of kids drop out of school and don’t even graduate and they just go on about their business, so this is a proud moment right now,” he said. “… This is a wonderful thing, wonderful feeling.”
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck thanked the students for their flexibility, adaptability and perseverance throughout the school year. As has become tradition, she shared that each student will receive a bookmark of the district’s Essential Eight character traits.
“We hope you will hold it dear to you and use this as a life lesson, for kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership will take you far,” she said.
Her wish for each graduate, she said, is for them to find happiness and joy, sharing a Chinese proverb that states the key to happiness is to give back to others.
Addressing the students, Kaspar said, “You will continue in your success because of what you have already overcome. I wish you all the very, very best.”