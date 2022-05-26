MC Harris graduates celebrate milestone moment with special supporters

Thursday’s Mary Catherine Harris School commencement was made extra special for some graduates thanks to guests in the crowd and on stage at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.

As Lizzie and Sizzie Santos’ names were called, Naval Corpsman Cecilia Flores Silva stepped on stage to surprise the “babies of the family” on the milestone day, prompting a tearful reunion between the graduates and their older sister.

Silva, a 2016 Bryan High School graduate, made the 16-hour flight from Japan and had been hiding from view since 4 p.m. She even had to make up an excuse that she was getting a call from work when Sizzie called her on FaceTime at what would be 6 a.m. in Japan to show off her graduation outfit.

“They’re the babies of our family, and I've been with them like their whole life,' Silva said. "I would not forgive myself if I didn't get this moment. It's just like being with them their whole life, and then not being able to be with one of their proudest moments, it wouldn’t have been the same.”

Lizzie laughed that she almost walked past the surprise guest until Silva, who also had flowers for her sisters, reached out her hand and said, “Congratulations.” She was speechless at Silva's unannounced visit, which was a surprise for the rest of their family as well.

“Such a big occasion like this, it had to be done,” Silva said. She still has another three years in Japan, she said, so she does not know the next time she will be able to visit Texas to see her family, none of whom knew about the surprise.

Sizzie said it was a big milestone for she and her sister, saying some of them did not know if they were going to make it to graduation until they were told they had met the requirements.

“The journey was hard. It was really hard. It took everything in me to do it,” she said. “… But I’m happy I did it. I’m happy that I’m here.”

“Proud of both of you,” Silva said.

Both graduates plan to attend Blinn College to pursue nursing, following Silva’s footsteps as she serves as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

Before the 117 MC Harris graduates crossed the stage to receive their diploma and their rose to give to those who helped them reach Thursday’s ceremony, MC Harris Principal Karen Kaspar recognized the 61 graduates who had been accepted or plan to attend institutions of higher education or join the military and those who are the first in their family to graduate from high school.

“As I've gotten to know each of you, I have heard your stories and what brought you to MC Harris," she said. "I've listened and heard of obstacles that you've had to overcome. Some of you were working to help pay rent and support the family. Some of you were parents or became parents this school year. Some of you experienced loss. But somehow, you still did whatever it took to become a graduate. … I’m here to tell you that this is an extremely motivated and resilient group of students I am so proud of everything you have accomplished. You have so much to celebrate.”

Graduates Jesus Gomez Jr. and Cristina Rios had a special guest in the audience as their two-month-old daughter, Aylin Moreno watched with their family.

“It’s a blessing; it’s a real blessing,” Gomez said following the ceremony about having his daughter there. “It pushed me to be stronger and do better for her.”

Reina Perez, Gomez’ mom and Rios’ mother-in-law, said she could not describe how happy she was to be there with her granddaughter watching Gomez and Rios cross the stage.

“Everything is coming true for them,” she said. “Their lives changed completely, and it’s another journey that they have to continue for them. I’m blessed.”

Gomez said Rios plans to pursue becoming a doctor, while he plans to go to trade school to become a welder.

Rios held her daughter following the graduation and said the achievement was a reminder to never lose hope, to never give up and to keep pushing through any challenges.

Ja’Zaya Johnson said she hopes by earning her diploma that she can set an example for her younger sister and her four-month-old daughter, Jaiorra Bradford, saying the milestone represents success and a new chapter in her life.

“I learned that there is no such thing as balance when you’re a mom,” she said. “You just got to make it happen. It comes with obstacles, but you just got to look over those obstacles and achieve what you’re trying to do.”

Johnson plans to attend Blinn College to become a travel phlebotomist and then work toward becoming a certified nursing assistant and then a nurse.

Zhana Kelly encouraged her fellow graduates to keep achieving in her commencement speech. She called Thursday’s achievement “a major step” in their lives, saying it is a reflection of their personal commitment and also should be a source of pride.

“We all worked hard to get to this day, and our work did not go to waste,” she said. “A high school diploma is a wonderful tool in this world; one that opens many doors, opportunities for anyone who is lucky enough to have one.”

However, she encouraged her fellow graduates and their supporters to not let it be their end goal, but instead part of a larger journey. She said life is about growing and learning new skills to carry forward throughout life.

“Wherever your future takes you, let it take you somewhere,” she said. “Life is a journey, and all accomplishments we achieve during its course should be taken as starting points for further achievements. Our graduation should serve as such, a launching point, projecting us to wherever our futures are meant to take us, whether we land ourselves a career, take up a trade, or continue our education in college or technical school.”

