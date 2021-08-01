Masks to remain optional as Bryan, College Station schools look toward Aug. 17 start

With students returning to Bryan and College Station classrooms in just more than two weeks, both school districts are working with the local health authorities and state agencies to determine protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.
Under an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, school districts cannot require masks on campuses, despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week for “universal indoor masking” for all employees, students and visitors to K-12 schools.
The CDC recommendation states, “Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”
Representatives from both districts said masks will remain optional. Families who want their children to wear masks at school or students who want to wear a face covering are encouraged to do so.
Matthew LeBlanc, executive director of communications and public affairs for the Bryan school district, said masks will be required on all Bryan school buses under the federal transportation mandate.
Face coverings will not be required on schools buses in the College Station school district, said Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district.
Both districts will have hand sanitizer, wipes and disinfectants available. LeBlanc said desks in Bryan schools will be socially distanced where possible and sneeze guards will be included in classrooms.
LeBlanc and Glenewinkel said their districts are still determining protocols for reporting cases of the virus on campuses.
According to the COVID-19 information page on the College Station school district’s website, the Texas Education Agency is not requiring contact tracing or quarantine for people who are considered to have been in close contact with someone positive for COVID-19; however, people who test positive will be required to isolate and follow the district’s return to school or work guidelines.
LeBlanc said the Bryan school district’s full 2021-2022 protocols are still in development due to the fluidity of the situation.
The first day of school for both Bryan and College Station school districts is Aug. 17.
The state did not fund virtual learning, so neither district is offering an online-only learning option this year; however, families who prefer their students to learn in a virtual setting can use the Texas Virtual School Network, established by the Texas Education Agency. For more information about the virtual school network, go to txvsn.org.