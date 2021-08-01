Masks to remain optional as Bryan, College Station schools look toward Aug. 17 start

With students returning to Bryan and College Station classrooms in just more than two weeks, both school districts are working with the local health authorities and state agencies to determine protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.

Under an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, school districts cannot require masks on campuses, despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week for “universal indoor masking” for all employees, students and visitors to K-12 schools.

The CDC recommendation states, “Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”

Representatives from both districts said masks will remain optional. Families who want their children to wear masks at school or students who want to wear a face covering are encouraged to do so.

Matthew LeBlanc, executive director of communications and public affairs for the Bryan school district, said masks will be required on all Bryan school buses under the federal transportation mandate.

Face coverings will not be required on schools buses in the College Station school district, said Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district.