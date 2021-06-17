Local summer school enrollment increases as districts work to address pandemic-induced gaps

Bryan increased its summer school offerings compared to past years, according to Leslie Holtkamp, Bryan ISD’s director of curriculum and instruction. High school students now have the opportunity to get ahead in summer by earning first-time credit, which is distinct from credit recovery, through which students can earn credit for a class they did not initially pass.

Holtkamp estimated that Bryan’s summer school enrollment has “more than doubled” compared to 2019, with well over 5,000 students participating. Bryan ISD had more than 15,800 students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year.

“Teachers provided virtual learning, and our parents partnered with us to help as much as they could – but we were hearing from parents that we want our students to be in attendance this summer to fill any gaps that may have been caused due to the pandemic,” Holtkamp said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Early afternoon Wednesday, bilingual pre-K students at Henderson Elementary in Bryan rotated between a spirited session of P.E. — complete with the ever-popular parachute game — and identifying colors and corresponding items in classrooms.

Margaret DeJesus, who works as Bryan’s bilingual summer school facilitator, said the summer provides time and space for students to make up ground, hone particular skills or build on areas of strength.