Local school districts host back-to-school events for students, families

Schools in Bryan and College Station will begin the 2022-2023 school year in the next few weeks. To help prepare students, teachers and families for the new school year, campuses will host meet the teacher and orientation events.

BISD

Bryan schools will host its meet the teacher events the week before the district’s first day of school Aug. 16.

Elementary schools will host their back-to-school events Thursday. Parents will be notified by the school about their school’s specific time. Parents can contact their student’s school if they have any questions.

Meet the teacher nights for Long and Rayburn Intermediate Schools are scheduled for Wednesday. Fifth graders will have the first time slot from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and the sixth graders’ opportunity will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Davila Middle School will host its meet the teacher event from 1-5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

SFA Middle School students get to meet their teachers and see their school from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Bryan High School will host a “walk your schedule” event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Orientation and Fish Camp activities will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and a meet the coaches event will follow at 7:30 p.m. in Gym 2.

Bryan Collegiate High School sophomores, juniors and seniors will be able to pick up their schedules between noon-6 p.m. Thursday. Freshmen had an orientation and Panther Camp earlier this month.

Rudder High School freshmen also had a Rudder Rookie Camp last week. The school’s meet the teacher event is scheduled for Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. A Meet the Rangers and coaches event will take place on the second day of school, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Armory.

CSISD

Some College Station schools have already begun welcoming students, and more will host meet the teacher events the week before the district’s first day of school Aug. 17.

College Hills will host parent orientations from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Aug. 15. The first night is for second and fourth grade parents. The second night is for Head Start, pre-K and kindergarten parents, and the final night is for first and third grade parents.

Creek View Elementary School will present its teachers from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Forest Ridge students meet their teacher Friday. A flyer for the event states families will be contacted by their student’s teacher to set up a specific time.

Greens Prairie will have parent orientations and meet the teacher events Thursday. Parent orientation for pre-K and kindergarten families is from 5:30-6 p.m., and meet the teacher is from 6-6:30 p.m. First grade parent orientation will be from 6-6:30, and meet the teacher will be from 6:30-7 p.m. A separate teacher meet and greet will take place Aug. 15 from 5-6 p.m. for second through fourth graders.

River Bend Elementary School’s meet the teacher event is 3-6 p.m. Thursday, and a popsicles on the playground event is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15.

Rock Prairie Elementary School’s meet the teacher events are Thursday and Friday. Third and fourth graders’ time slot is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, and first and second graders’ opportunity is 6:45-7:45 p.m. Kindergarten and early childhood students will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. The school is also hosting “Rock Prairie on the Road” events where faculty and staff will visit neighborhood parks. On Wednesday, they will be at Edelweiss Park from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and at Georgie K. Fitch Park from 10-10:30 a.m.

South Knoll Elementary School teachers will be contacting parents by Thursday to let families know when they should arrive to meet their students’ teachers.

Southwood Valley’s meet the teacher events are Thursday and Aug. 15. A Welcome to the Nest event is planned for kindergarten, pre-K and Head Start families Thursday, with orientation at 5:30 and meet the teacher activities from 6-7 p.m. First through fourth graders can meet their teacher Aug. 15. First and third graders will be from 5-6 p.m., and second and fourth graders from 6-7 p.m.

Spring Creek Elementary School will host its meet the teacher event 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Cypress Grove Intermediate School students will be able to pick up their schedules Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m., and an open house is scheduled for Aug. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Oakwood Intermediate School students picked up their schedules earlier this month. Anyone who was unable to attend can email mzumwalt@csisd.org to request it be emailed.

Pecan Trail Intermediate School students can pick up their schedules from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. A Walk the Trail event is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14 and a family night is scheduled from 6-7:15 p.m. Aug. 22.

A&M Consolidated Middle School students already picked up their schedules, but a make-up day is scheduled Aug. 15 from 2-4 p.m.

College Station Middle School students can pick up their schedules Tuesday. Eighth graders have the first time slot, from 9-11 a.m., and the seventh graders’ opportunity will be from 1-3 p.m.

Wellborn STRIVE and LIFE meet the teacher will take place from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, and all students will have the opportunity to pick up their schedules and walk the halls that night from from 5-7.

A&M Consolidated High School hosted its Roar Camp for incoming freshmen and new students to the school and sophomores, juniors and seniors picked up their schedules as well. The school will host a new parent orientation at 6 p.m. Thursday.

If College Station High School sophomores, juniors and seniors were unable to pick up their schedules, a make up day is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 15.

College View High School will host its schedule pickup from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Area schools and districts

Students in Hearne and Mumford will start the school year Aug. 15; Caldwell schools will begin the following day; Calvert schools, along with Bryan’s St. Joseph Catholic School and Harmony Science Academy, will begin the school year Aug. 17; and Navasota students will return to school Aug. 22.