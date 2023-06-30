Recent years filled with political polarization, deadly pandemics and low pay have left many Texas teachers looking to leave the education profession — causing a statewide shortage.

As a result, Texas school districts have struggled to retain teachers in recent years on top of tight budgets and school safety concerns. The statewide teacher shortage, a trend that started in 2019, was made worse by the COVID pandemic as teachers were left scrambling to adjust their curriculum for online-based learning. Although school districts have returned to in-person learning, many teachers still chose to leave their districts or career altogether.

The College Station school district had a turnover rate of 14.2% for teachers, according to the district’s 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) — a nearly 22% increase from 2020-21. Deputy Superintendent Molley Perry said the district has not been immune to the shortage.

“We have certainly faced greater challenges in filling our teacher vacancies than ever before,” she said. “However, when we look at many of our peer districts across the state, we're still relatively well positioned in terms of what those vacancies are looking like and we are working diligently to recruit and retain the very best staff for our students.”

A lack of current and prospective employees has the school district trying unique recruitment techniques, said Josh Symank, human resource director.

“We are doing anything and everything that we can do,” he said. “We will talk to anybody; we're reaching out to anyone. We encourage our teachers to reach out to their friends. We have a lot of people that worked through kids club with us — which is mainly college students — and we certainly worked with them to try to encourage them to become care professionals in the district [and] consider switching their degrees to education. Anything and everything we can do to try to increase the number of applicants that we have in the system.”

Finding educators in general to join the district is a struggle, but finding special education professionals is even harder, Symank said. The district’s special education teachers make up 9.8% of the district’s staff, compared to the state average of 9.4%, according to TAPR. Additionally, the district had 1,903 special education students enrolled in the 2021-22 school year, which increased by 127 from the previous year, according to TAPR.

“There is a lot of paperwork that goes with special education,” Symank said. “There's a lot of legality that follows with special education teachers. Just the number of special education students that are qualifying year in and year out has increased significantly over the last few years. And also, I mean, this is certainly that way across the state. We're currently looking for around 14, 15 special education teachers.”

As a result of the shortage, Gov. Greg Abbott formed the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, which recommended increased pay, improved preparation and assisting teachers in spending less time working during their off hours. Many educators looked to the 2023-24 Texas legislative session for help in achieving these solutions. If passed, Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 11 would have provided higher salaries, more funds for training and mentorship programs and required the Texas Education Agency to research why teachers spend so much time working during off hours, but neither bill reached Abbott’s desk.

“College Station ISD budget … 85% of it goes toward teacher and staff salary,” Symank said. “Just by sheer numbers, absolutely any additional revenue that would have come to College Station ISD through legislation would have, most likely, almost probably in its entirety, been passed along to teachers and staff.”

Teacher shortages don’t affect every school district the same, said Dan Bowen, an associate professor at Texas A&M University’s School of Education and Human Development.

“Typically, rural areas tend to get hit harder,” said Bowen, who teaches educational administration and human resource development, “because it is often harder for them to recruit and retain teachers than it is for large urban areas.”

In addition to finding special education teachers, recruiting teachers for middle and high school positions poses a challenge for school districts, Bowen said.

“It's usually much more stable than some of the other ones are in the sense that the number of individuals who go into the teaching profession specifically in the elementary area has been one that has not been impacted to the same extent as some of the other areas,” he said.

When a school district’s teaching staff is spread thin, Bowen said teachers may be forced to fill positions in which they aren't experienced.

“Schools often have to resort to either moving teachers around or hiring teachers who are potentially not certified in subjects,” he said. “Some people would often refer to this as maybe being an unqualified teacher because they're teaching outside of their expertise. Of course, that can potentially have negative consequences on student achievement.”

As a professor, Bowen works closely with individuals who are aspiring principals and superintendents. In recent years, he has noticed a shift in how students are preparing for their future roles.

“It's becoming much more common that the types of projects that they're developing are much more focused on the notion of recruiting and retaining effective teachers,” he said.

Despite being placed on the backburner of legislative focus, Bowen said teachers play a unique and important role in equipping members of society for their future roles.

“Education, in particular, that is where we cultivate future citizens,” he said. “That's where we prepare and develop the next generation. It's been shown time and time again, that the most critical, the most valuable school provided input when it comes to promoting student achievement … showing that teachers are the most critical input when it comes to promoting gains on all these different outcomes that we care about in education. Ensuring that we have the best people possible in the K-12 teaching profession is absolutely critical to ensuring our success as a state.”

Similar to College Station, the Bryan school district is implementing creative solutions for the teacher shortage, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said. The district’s TAPR shows an 18.9% turnover rate for the 2021-22 school year, an almost 32% increase from the previous year. Despite these numbers, Carrabine said there were no hiring gaps.

“We were able to staff all of our positions last year,” she said. “We were very fortunate for our board of trustees, approving our request to make sure that we could adequately staff our classrooms. … The jury is out to see if we will be fully staffed [this year]. … I'm hopeful that we will be fully staffed. But I do believe if the legislators can make a decision to dedicate a funding source for compensation, that that would certainly help attract top talent and help retain our teaching workforce.”

New teachers made up 8.1% of the Bryan school district in 2021-22 and 8.2% the previous year. Additionally, a majority of teachers in the district have less than five years' experience.

Kathy Beckworth, a recently retired Bryan school district teacher, said providing support for new teachers is the most important thing a school district can do.

“For the new teachers that were coming in, I made sure I wrapped my arms around all of the first-year and second-year teachers to encourage them to stay on," she said. "Stay on because the reward when you see the children progressing, when you see how their lives will change. … For the young teachers that are coming in, that's what I really tried to emphasize to them, it's for the children. There are so many benefits of staying in education and being an educator, the reward is great, your heart will be rewarded, and this community definitely will be rewarded.”

Beckworth said Bryan incorporates mentor teachers to provide support and encouragement for young teachers.

“I really, really am thankful for Bryan ISD for doing that,” she said. “Because that is a really good program that they have to support the young teachers because they need it. Not just first-year teachers, but teachers that have been teaching for a couple of years, they still need that support, because we really need them to stay in education.”

Without additional funding from legislators, teachers most likely won’t see an increase in salary, but Beckworth said teachers don’t do their job only for the pay — they care more about the impact they have on children.

“It's not going to be the big dollar signs, but your heart will grow bigger in love and in reward of knowing that you have helped so many children and given them the foundation that they need,” she said. “That's what I wanted those young teachers to see that it is there and to know that is worth it , very much worth it.”

Although teachers may be on the frontlines, Beckworth said it takes every district employee to support children.

“It takes all of us,” she said. “The bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, the custodians, maintenance, everybody … we all are in this together. We all are. We all need this support. I know that’s a big heavy load to carry but it can be done. It can definitely can be done.”

To recruit more staff, the College Station school district is hosting an auxiliary job fair July 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. The fair, held in the school district’s training room, will allow attendees to speak with department directors about positions and complete applications and interviews.

“It's everybody involved in education, trying to recruit people,” Symank said. “It’s becoming increasingly more difficult to get applicants into our pools because there's less and less people entering into the world of education.”