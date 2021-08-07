Local barber hosts annual back to school free haircut event Sunday for all K-12 students

Thirty barbers will work with Mike Espitia at GoldStar Barber Academy in Bryan on Sunday to give students free haircuts before the first day of school, with a goal of helping 300 students.

Fabi Payton, founder of partner I Heart Bryan, said the fourth annual event will also serve as a school supply drive with giveaways.

The event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., is open to all genders, races and ethnicities, she said, noting both barbers and stylists will be available.

The event is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 12 in Bryan, College Station and neighboring communities, Payton said.

Payton said Espitia, a Bryan High School graduate, did the event in prior years without assistance.

All the haircuts will be free and done at GoldStar Barber Academy, 1859 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

