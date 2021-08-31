Kindergartner turns LEGO sets into Chrissy's Closet, Hope's Locker donations

“What a wonderful learning experience for him,” she said. “I just hope it’s teaching children about children in need, for one, and then giving back. You can’t begin to learn that early enough.”

Donna Willett, director of counseling services in the Bryan school district, said she hopes Staton can set an example for other students and show that anyone can make a difference, whether they give a small amount of money or volunteer their time.

Tara Dupper, coordinator for Project HOPE and Hope’s Locker, said, “For a kid at that age to learn that they can make an impact, I think, is really powerful, and hopefully other kids will start thinking about what they’re good at. I mean, he just took making Legos and turned it into a fundraising project.”

Zach Etheridge, Staton’s dad, said the project began as a way to instill in his son the importance of giving back to his community and helping others who may not have as much as he and his family does.

The summer project, he said, led to them being able to have deeper conversations about helping others and sharing their blessings, and how even at 5, Staton can shine his light for others.