Kindergartner turns LEGO sets into Chrissy's Closet, Hope's Locker donations

College Station kindergartner Staton Etheridge donated $300 on Monday to Chrissy’s Closet in College Station and Hope’s Locker in Bryan after spending the summer constructing Lego “Star Wars” speeders to sell as a fundraiser.
The money will go directly toward assisting students and families in both school districts as the two organizations purchase clothing, toiletries, pantry items and shoes to support students in need.
The 5-year-old, who started his first year at Forest Ridge Elementary School this year, chose to build 20 Lego speeders to sell because he likes “Star Wars” and enjoys making the fantasy vehicles, he said. He sold them for $5 each, but many people added extra donations.
Originally, the idea was to purchase school supplies, but they reached out to the College Station school district’s Chrissy’s Closet and Bryan school district’s Hope’s Locker and chose instead to make a monetary donation to each.
Both Chrissy’s Closet and Hope’s Locker are operated by school district staff to meet needs of students and families in the district, providing a set amount of supplies and clothing items each month to families. Chrissy’s Closet is located inside College View High School; Hope’s Locker is on the Bryan Collegiate High School campus.
Chrissy Hester, the namesake of Chrissy’s Closet and the director of student services in the College Station school district, said any donation means a lot, but it is special to come from a kindergartner in the district who earned the money. It is exciting, she said, that Staton and his family chose the closet as a recipient of the money.
“What a wonderful learning experience for him,” she said. “I just hope it’s teaching children about children in need, for one, and then giving back. You can’t begin to learn that early enough.”
Donna Willett, director of counseling services in the Bryan school district, said she hopes Staton can set an example for other students and show that anyone can make a difference, whether they give a small amount of money or volunteer their time.
Tara Dupper, coordinator for Project HOPE and Hope’s Locker, said, “For a kid at that age to learn that they can make an impact, I think, is really powerful, and hopefully other kids will start thinking about what they’re good at. I mean, he just took making Legos and turned it into a fundraising project.”
Zach Etheridge, Staton’s dad, said the project began as a way to instill in his son the importance of giving back to his community and helping others who may not have as much as he and his family does.
The summer project, he said, led to them being able to have deeper conversations about helping others and sharing their blessings, and how even at 5, Staton can shine his light for others.
“There’s a lot of big concepts, and maybe it doesn’t all soak in just yet, but it’s that repetition of doing that where it kind of becomes just second nature and part of who you are,” Etheridge said. “This is a starting point for him to be able to do that.”
Staton said he hopes his donation can make other students feel happy.
For more information about Hope’s Locker and Project HOPE or to donate, contact the office at 979-209-7042 or 979-209-7043, which can provide help in Spanish. The resource is available to any students in the Bryan school district and has two social workers on staff.
For more information about Chrissy’s Closet, which is operated as part of the CSISD Education Foundation, contact Hester at 979-764-5415 or to donate, go to givetokids.csisd.org or call 979-694-5615.