Junior League's Stuff the Bus program helps tens of thousands of local students prepare for new school year

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Stuff the Bus program is rolling this week with stops each night for the rest of the week in both College Station and Bryan and 90 school supply drop boxes at various businesses.

The annual supply drive is in its 22nd year and benefits local students and teachers throughout the Bryan-College Station community. Donations throughout the year and at major fundraisers Bargain Blitz and Charity Ball helped the organization purchase $115,000 in school supply kits this year.

This week, the organization is collecting both monetary and physical donations at H-E-B locations throughout the community and also will be at First Friday in Downtown Bryan with collection boxes at Casa Rodriguez and Papa Perez. In addition, the 90 school bus drop boxes throughout the two cities will be available to collect donations until Aug. 12, said Laura Loke, chair of the organization’s Stuff the Bus committee.

“Every single item that they give to us goes back to teachers; it goes back to the students,” Angela Cobos, president of the local Junior League chapter, said. “There’s nothing that’s kept in house, and we start fresh every single year.”

Money collected prior to this week’s Stuff the Bus drive — the finale of the organization’s year — funds the public school district’s school supplies. The donations collected during this week’s drive help the Junior League support teachers and students at private and charter schools in the area.

Without specific numbers to order supply kits before the school year begins, Cobos said, the organization offers the donations they receive during the drive to teachers at local private and charter schools and other teachers who are not associated with the public school districts, such as the detention center and the Boys and Girls Club.

“We try and find niches in the community that need school supplies because we also know that just because you go to a charter school doesn’t mean that you don’t have need,” she said.

The $115,000 of supplies the organization ordered for the public school districts will support 13,260 elementary, intermediate and middle school students in both the Bryan and College Station school districts. The organization places its order based on the school districts’ prior year’s number of students qualifying for the federal free and reduced lunch program.

“We know that there are supplies in the teachers’ and in the students’ hands on the first day of classes,” Cobos said. “That’s our goal. We want to make sure that teachers don’t have to worry about buying supplies with their own money and that students have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.”

The private and charter school teachers will then get the opportunity to pick the supplies they need in the coming weeks, Loke said.

Cobos said she did not recognize the impact of the Stuff the Bus program until the COVID-19 pandemic. She said schools being closed meant she and other members of the organization had to unload two 18-wheelers full of school supplies at her family’s shop and sort them for representatives from the school district to pick up.

“To see the sheer scope was really powerful because it makes all the fundraising that we do really worth it,” she said. “Every raffle ticket we sell, every business that gives us a sponsorship, every business that donates something to our organization literally means those boxes in my shop going back out to children.”

This year, she said, the company delivered pre-packaged school supply kits to the school districts directly. Loke said an additional $3,000 in the budget from last year meant they could expand the program to include middle school students.

“Back to school is such an expensive time of year, not just for the kids, but for the teachers as well. It’s been nice getting to support everybody in the community, thanks to the community’s generosity,” said Loke, a kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary School in College Station.

The kits for elementary and intermediate school students cost the Junior League approximately $10 each and include pencils, erasers, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, highlighters, glue sticks, pencil pouches, scissors, folders, notebooks, paper, rulers and a pencil sharpener. The intermediate school kit also includes pens. The middle school kit is a little smaller and costs $3.50 each, Loke said, describing it as a “starter” kit with pencils, an eraser, pens, a highlighter and a pencil pouch.

Cobos said one person’s donation of $20 at the stop at the Jones Crossing H-E-B in College Station Tuesday meant school supplies for two students.

Clay Falls, executive director of communications and public affairs for the Bryan school district, said the efforts of the Junior League “help pave pathways of success for our students.”

Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the College Station school district said it is impactful for the students and parents of those qualifying students to not feel the pressure of going to buy those school supplies, and also for teachers and principals who do not have to purchase the supplies out of their own budgets.

“This is a way for the community to give back in a meaningful way,” Glenewinkel said about the Stuff the Bus program. “The amount of school supplies that the Junior League can buy because they buy in such bulk amount is way more than what you or I could go buy with the same dollar at the grocery store or department store.”

Loke, who is from Bryan and has taught in both Bryan and College Station schools, said she feels grateful to be a part of the organization and leading the Stuff the Bus initiative this year.

“It’s fun to watch our village come together and pitch in and help everybody throughout,” she said.

Loke said a short-term goal is to expand the middle school kits and add a backpack to the kits, and she and Cobos both said their long-term goal is to expand the program beyond just Bryan and College Station and support the entire Brazos Valley.

The drives will be at the H-E-B on Holleman on Wednesday, the H-E-B on Villa Maria on Thursday and at Downtown Bryan’s First Friday. The school bus drop boxes are available at the following locations:

ABC Home and Commercial Services

Advanced Care Endodontics of Bryan/College Station

Aggieland Outfitters George Bush Dr

Aggieland Outfitters University Dr

Aggieland Properties

Aggieland Title Company

American Momentum Bank

Anco Insurance

BCS Swim School

Blue Baker Craft Bakery & Pizzeria

Boss Firearms Company, LLC

Bryan ISD Administration Building

Bryan Texas Utilities

C.C. Creations

Capital Farm Credit

Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

Cashion Dental

Chick-fil-A Bryan FSU

Chick-fil-A West Bryan FSU

College Station ISD

D&D Moving and Storage, Inc.

David Gardner’s Jewelers

Elements Massage—Bryan

Elements Massage—College Station

Embassy Suites by Hilton College Station

Eye Care Center

Frogslayer, LLC

Gessner Engineering

Hilton College Station and Conference Center

Holt & Hutchins, PLLC

Hooks Family Dentistry

KBTX Media

Kendra Scott—Century Square

Kent Moore Cabinets

Kiddie Academy of Bryan

Kiddie Academy of College Station

Light Pediatric Dentistry

Mariott Homes Inc.

Messina Hof Winery

Mobile Home Supply of Bryan

Nita’s Flowers

Old Bryan Marketplace

P.O.V. Coffee House

Paolo’s Italian Kitchen

Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine

Premiere Events

Physicians Premier ER

Pittman Custom Homes LP

Prosperity Bank

Reece Homes

Reynolds & Reynolds

Rollo Insurance

Sabi Boutique

Smitty K’s

Spherion Staffing

Stewart Elms Orthodontics

Tekton Timber Co.

Texas A&M Bush Combat Development Complex

Texas A&M Dwight Look Engineering Building

Texas A&M Engineering Academic Advising Department

Texas A&M Engineering Academies Department

The Langford at College Station

The Remnant of Nawlins

Thompson, Derrig & Craig, PC

Tone 360 Fitness Studio

U Paint-It Pottery

University Title Company

Urban Table New American Kitchen

VeraBank

Walsh & Mangan Premier Real Estate Group

Wells Fargo Bank Briarcrest

Witt’s End