Jones Elementary students use luncheon to practice English

For the past two weeks, third and fourth graders at the New Arrivals Center at Jones Elementary School in Bryan have been practicing English using restaurant menus, and Friday put their practice to the test at Ché Anson Jones.

About 30 students filed into the art room-turned-restaurant at the elementary school where they were served a lunch of sweet tea or water, salad, chips, spaghetti with a breadstick and their choice of a cookie. The only catch was they had to order everything in English.

As part of the New Arrivals Center, all of the participating students have been in the United States for a year or less with students from Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras, NAC teacher Yvette Barrera said.

This is the first year for the luncheon, she said, and it was just something she thought could be useful to let the students practice what they have been learning in class with menus from restaurants like McDonald’s, Wings ’N More and Chicken Express.

“One of my students shared last week how he was able to go to McDonald’s and order for himself and his mom in English, and I thought that was very powerful because this is a life skill that they can use, and they can help their families translate in English,” Barrera said.