Johnson Elementary students publish bilingual book highlighting Essential Eight character traits

“They became like real authors,” Garcia said. “They’ve been waiting for this moment.”

When developing the idea, Garcia said, she wanted something to bring the students together as they returned to school during the pandemic, and she turned to the Essential Eight program. She said they had to work together to complete the book between students going into quarantine and some students who were learning virtually last year.

It was the students’ idea to dedicate the book to the Bryan school district, she said, because they felt it included all their friends, teachers and everyone who helped create the Essential Eight program.

“It’s really nice to see the kids take ownership of it,” she said.

Zen Haji wrote about philanthropy with a story about fishing with his uncle. In his story, when his uncle ran out of bait, he let his uncle use some of his.

“That day [ended] up being one of the best days ever,” he wrote in the book.

Zen said philanthropy means “making an active effort to make people feel happy and make them feel good and giving to the people in need.”

He said it is important to practice philanthropy because it helps people in need and makes people feel happy.