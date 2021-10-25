Johnson Elementary students publish bilingual book highlighting Essential Eight character traits

Johnson Elementary School students who were in Carmen Garcia’s dual language third grade class last year gathered this month to celebrate the publication of their bilingual book, “Lessons from the Essential 8.”
The book is a compilation of 16 stories created during the 2020-2021 school year by Garcia’s students, who are in fourth grade this year. Each story tells a lesson included in the Bryan school district’s Essential Eight character trait program, with eight stories written in English and eight in Spanish.
Garcia called the book a celebration of her class and the district.
Ginger Carrabine, interim superintendent for the Bryan school district, said the book showcases the students’ talents and their ability to connect with the Essential Eight.
“These are the memories that live forever, not just for the students, but for our district and their families,” she said.
Each student was assigned a word and the language and were asked to write a realistic fictional story to demonstrate what their word means and draw a picture to go along with it.
After writing the stories, the class completed the book in May and it was published over the summer. On Oct. 15, the students celebrated together, reading their stories and signing autographs for their families, friends and district employees.
“They became like real authors,” Garcia said. “They’ve been waiting for this moment.”
When developing the idea, Garcia said, she wanted something to bring the students together as they returned to school during the pandemic, and she turned to the Essential Eight program. She said they had to work together to complete the book between students going into quarantine and some students who were learning virtually last year.
It was the students’ idea to dedicate the book to the Bryan school district, she said, because they felt it included all their friends, teachers and everyone who helped create the Essential Eight program.
“It’s really nice to see the kids take ownership of it,” she said.
Zen Haji wrote about philanthropy with a story about fishing with his uncle. In his story, when his uncle ran out of bait, he let his uncle use some of his.
“That day [ended] up being one of the best days ever,” he wrote in the book.
Zen said philanthropy means “making an active effort to make people feel happy and make them feel good and giving to the people in need.”
He said it is important to practice philanthropy because it helps people in need and makes people feel happy.
Zen said he had fun making the book, even though it did take a while to complete and get published.
Genesis Ordonez, who wrote about tolerance, said the character trait is important because people should not judge others and should be respectful of other people’s opinions.
Santiago Alvarado, who wrote about kindness, said it is similar to tolerance in that it is about being nice to people.
He said all of the eight character traits are important.
Carolina Gomez, one of the many family members to attend the publishing party, said she is excited for the book and proud of her daughter, who wrote about philanthropy.
“I’m so proud because that’s what I try to teach, to help other people when they need it,” Gomez said. “What can I say? I’m so proud.”
Her daughter Andrea Gallegos wrote her story about helping raise money for people in Honduras after a hurricane. Gomez, who was born in Honduras, said she was happy to see her daughter remember where her family is from and write about Honduras.
Andrea said working on the book and writing a story in Spanish was a great opportunity.
“It is a privilege to speak in Spanish and English and being in dual language because not all kids have that, and not all kids can speak both languages,” she said.
Carrabine said hearing the students talk about their stories is a reminder of why she and other educators do what they do.
“As educators, this is what it’s about,” she said.
