Hispanic Forum awards $151,000 in scholarships to help future generation make community, world better

“It feels like something that I worked really, really hard for,” he said, noting the ups and downs of his four years of high school and especially last year with the effects the pandemic had on school. “I feel like this is just me breaking through all that and making it out alive.”

His mom, Barbie Romero, said it is nice to know that other people see the same qualities in her son that she does. She liked that the recognition came from the Hispanic Forum also because, she said, her son has always embraced being African-American and Mexican-American.

The student applications and community nominations were reviewed by selection committees, who looked at candidates holistically and determined a recipient.

Margaret DeJesus, the organization’s educator of the year, said it is affirming to recognized for the work she enjoys.

As the compliance coordinator for the bilingual/ESL and migrant education in the Bryan school district, she said, it fuels her educator flame to continue the work she and her colleagues do in the school district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After a year like that, to receive such wonderful and kind recognition really speaks volumes of the community that we live in.”