Harmony Science Academy students advance in drone competition

Cayden Morris, a seventh grader at the school, said it was fun to compete against other schools. The most difficult part was the coding, he said.

He said the experience helped students across different age groups develop teamwork.

Although the school has elementary and middle school teams, they competed as one at the competition, and Derin described it as a “team soul.”

There were times during the competition that the team had to work with teams from other schools, seventh grader Justice Crutchfield said, and that helped develop their social skills.

Crutchfield said the most difficult part was learning to maneuver the drone through the courses.

Rachel Scott, a sixth grader on the middle school team, said it was important that they remembered where they were in the air and avoided a trip wire in place during the competition.

Derin said the competition showed them that they can compete against anyone, no matter if they are older or have more experience.

“It boosts my confidence,” Morris said, to be able to compete against high school students and finish in the top three.