Harmony Science Academy students advance in drone competition

Students at Harmony Science Academy in Bryan spent two months building, programming and learning to fly drones.
The lessons prepared the students for a Feb. 19 drone competition in Houston, in which the Harmony team finished in third place against high school age students from charter, private and public schools from across the state and New Mexico.
The event was hosted by the Harmony Public Schools charter school system, and the Bryan team’s third-place finish qualified it for a championship competition in Dallas in May.
The Bryan team, which finished first among Harmony Public School teams, only began building and programming its drones in December, spending about a week building the devices and the remaining month and a half programming the drones and writing the appropriate codes to compete.
Handan Derin, the school’s Gifted and Talented education coach, said the students initially thought they were at a disadvantage to the teams with older students and more experience.
But as they continued working throughout the competition and applying their strategies, they found they could compete, she said.
Beyond qualifying for the world championship competition in May, Derin said, she wants to enter more competitions and make more people aware of the Bryan charter school.
Cayden Morris, a seventh grader at the school, said it was fun to compete against other schools. The most difficult part was the coding, he said.
He said the experience helped students across different age groups develop teamwork.
Although the school has elementary and middle school teams, they competed as one at the competition, and Derin described it as a “team soul.”
There were times during the competition that the team had to work with teams from other schools, seventh grader Justice Crutchfield said, and that helped develop their social skills.
Crutchfield said the most difficult part was learning to maneuver the drone through the courses.
Rachel Scott, a sixth grader on the middle school team, said it was important that they remembered where they were in the air and avoided a trip wire in place during the competition.
Derin said the competition showed them that they can compete against anyone, no matter if they are older or have more experience.
“It boosts my confidence,” Morris said, to be able to compete against high school students and finish in the top three.
As they prepare for the world championship in May, Derin said, the team will be practicing other strategies and watching how other teams complete challenges.
Fourth grader Kirra Valencia said she has been interested in coding for a few years and is also involved in a robotics competition as part of the school’s STEM Club.
Morris, Crutchfield and Scott all said they might be interested in pursuing engineering and programming through high school and beyond.
“They can be an engineer, of course,” Derin said, but they have to continue building their skills and believing in themselves.