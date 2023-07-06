The College Station school district Board of Trustees unanimously approved Tim Harkrider’s contract to become the new superintendent of schools Thursday.

He was named the sole finalist last month and accepted the contract at the completion of the mandatory 21-day waiting period. His first day in the role will be Monday.

Before Harkrider’s contract was approved by the board at Thursday’s special meeting, Place 5 member Kimberly McAdams gave a brief statement on the district’s new leader.

“Most folks know we spent a lot of time over the last six weeks helping get to this point,” she said. “We had a lot of good options out there, so that was a wonderful thing for those who helped us do that, but I’m very excited to start this next step with our district.”

Before accepting the position in College Station, Harkrider served as the Willis school district superintendent for 11 years. In his new position, Harkrider said he is focused on learning more about the interworking of the College Station school district.

“The great thing about this situation with the district where they are right now they’re on the right track, they’re doing great things,” he said. “So it’s not like you don’t have to come in here and reinvent the wheel. I think my biggest thing right now is listen and learn.”

Jeff Horak, president of the Board of Trustees, said Harkrider’s previous experience as a superintendent made him a top choice as the district’s next leader.

“We’re trying to figure out what the next step is for College Station ISD, for our kids here in College Station ISD and then our staff and faculty,” Horak said. “Dr. Harkrider has extensive experience in his previous district, dealing with students, teachers and growth, a lot of experience with bonds. That was an attractive part of it. He’s a competitor, and being in a top-20 school district in the state of Texas. We want to take that to the next level. He showed us, out of all of our candidates, that he can take us to that next level, possibly top 10 in Texas, and we’re just excited about that opportunity.”

Despite an aggressive timeframe and timeline, Horak said the school board worked diligently to make the right decision.

“We made sure that we were very extensive on making sure we got the candidate that made sense for College Station ISD,” he said. “Through the interview process and putting in the time there, and then even coming down to actually making the decision who to name for finalists, we spent hours, just figuring out what is that fit for College Station ISD? What’s going to make sense for us going forward? Dr. Harkrider rose to the top on that. We’re excited about where that could take us next.”

Throughout the application and interview process, which began in March, Harkrider said he quickly felt camaraderie with all seven school board members.

“Their passion for kids, their passion for this community stood out to me immediately, and that’s important,” he said. “You go out and you interview for a job, you’re going to work for seven people. That’s the unique part about being a superintendent. So most importantly, can you work for those seven folks? I think immediately after my first interview, there was a connection there; I could see myself working with all seven because I thought their values already aligned with each other, and they were aligned with what I feel like it’s important as well.”

A total of 48 applicants from around the state and nation applied for the position to replace Mike Martindale. Coming from a school district outside of the Brazos Valley, Harkrider brings unique ideas and perspective, Horak said.

“Dr. Harkrider is going to be able to take us into that next level,” Horak said. “Hopefully with our growth that’s going to be occurring, and then just the excellence that we have in our schools right now, just kind of compound on that and have us continue to move forward.”

Harkrider said he hopes to continue the success of previous superintendents.

“A leader is not about making changes,” he said. “A leader is about leading people, and you make changes if they’re necessary to make. Over the course of the next several months, my job will be listen, learn and evaluate or maybe some things that we’re going to tweak. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. I think the district is on the right track, and I’m looking forward to setting a direction.”

Although he is coming from outside College Station, Harkrider said he doesn’t plan to make any major changes to how the district functions. Instead he is focused on making sure its positive reputation remains.

“I think in this situation, your staffs motivated and things are going in the right direction,” he said. “Hiring outside, it does make people nervous, because generally when you hire outside, things may change, but I can assure that’s not my goal. My goal is to come in and listen and learn and be a part of this team and then take on my identity here over the next couple of years.”

Horak said the district’s staff already has welcomed Harkrider into the community and is eager about the things to come.

“Sometimes change can be difficult, but sometimes change can be very exciting,” Horak said. “I think he brings that excitement and confidence to our district and to make sure that the faculty and staff understand we’re not going in the wrong direction. We’re going to keep excelling down the road.”

Monday marks Harkrider’s first official day in the position — a little less than a month before the district’s first day of school. Despite the quick turnaround, Harkrider has shown no hesitation throughout the entire application process, Horak said.

“That excitement, that passion, to just go on and get started and get to know his staff here, but then get to know the students as school starts back,” he said. “Because, we’re coming up on less than a month and kids are going to be back on campuses. To see that passion that he has, that’s just been exciting for us.”

Horak said Harkrider is known for his ability to get bonds passed, something he hopes will benefit the district in the future. The board must take action by Aug. 21 to put a $350 million bond on the November ballot.

“Assuming that the the board comes to an agreement and decides to put the bond out for November of ‘23, we’re anxious to see how that goes,” Horak said. “Just kind of presenting that to our community and stakeholders to understand where we are and where we need to be and what that looks like for our district going forward. Dr. Harkrider’s ability to paint the picture for our stakeholders to show what the district truly is and where we’re going, he excels at that and we’re excited to see how that goes.”

In lieu of a statewide teacher shortage, Harkrider said he is focused on making sure College Station school district staff feels supported in their roles.

“Research is pretty clear, when folks leave a profession generally, it’s not about money,” he said. “It’s how are they treated? Do they feel respected? Do they feel supported? I think the district has done a wonderful job with that expectation. I think now we’ve got to balance working with our legislatures and trying to ask how are we going to get us some more money?”

Harkrider said he is frustrated that the 2022-23 Texas legislative session resulted in no additional funding for teacher raises.

“How do we capitalize on that to pay our staff what they truly deserve?” he said. “That may take us another couple of years to make that happen. I know this district has been committed to continue to give raises, and even pass a deficit budget if they need to, to make sure their staffs taken care of. I think the commitment from the board, I think our staff definitely appreciates that.”

To achieve his goals in the coming years, Harkrider said he will display a proactive leadership style, both in the district and the community.

“I’m a firm believer we don’t lead from our offices, we lead with our staff and it’s kind of hard to lead campuses, if we’re not there with them, seeing the work that they’re doing,” he said. “You’re going to see great customer service, and you’re going to see a staff that’s committed to our teachers, our paraprofessionals, all of our service departments, custodial, child nutrition, bus drivers, maintenance, everybody serves a purpose for our school district. They want to be treated equally with respect and know that they’re appreciated for the jobs that they do every day.”