Groundbreaking ceremony on Rudder High School addition set for Monday

A groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon at Rudder High School will kick off a project to add 14 new classrooms.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Anyone attending should park in the north parking lot adjacent to Old Reliance Road and enter through the door facing that parking lot.
Rudder High School Principal Rachel Layton said it is an opportunity to share with the community the good things happening at the school from FFA to athletics to fine arts to the Rudder Leos organization. The ceremony will include student leadership and Rudder FFA member Taylor Colvin, who will speak about the impact the school has had on her and her family.
“It’s just going to be a great time to showcase what the great things are at Rudder and get to see a lot of our local leadership here to celebrate it with us,” Layton said.
The largest portion of the project will be a two-story addition that will include classrooms, restrooms, a workroom and a new assistant principal’s office. The project also will include improvements to the school’s parking lots and stadium press box.
“It’s going to be a great addition to Rudder,” said Paul Buckner, the Bryan school district’s energy and construction project manager. “… It’s overdue, but it’s happening now.”
Layton said the plan was created with input from those who use the school about the colors, the design of the addition and how it would function.
“I think everybody is excited because what we see and what the architects have drawn and what is going to be done is really what the staff asked for,” she said. “We are excited to get the 14 classrooms and new bathrooms and just additional space that will help relieve the crowding that we have here at Rudder. Our leadership and everybody listened to what the staff asked for, and so it just makes it such a more positive project that everybody’s really looking forward to seeing the results next year.”
The design created by Corgan also takes into account future growth at the school, Buckner said, making sure the add-on would not prohibit a future classroom addition or new gym from being constructed.
Buckner said Core Builders’ construction zone has been established with a fence, and he expects work to begin in the next week or two. The addition is expected to be completed by December 2022 for students to begin using the classrooms when they return from winter break in January 2023.
The majority of the work on the parking lots and press box will take place over the summer, he said, with an expected completion date of August 2022.
“Every goal is to do these projects with the least amount of disruption as absolutely possible,” he said. “I know there’s going to have to be some, but if we can avoid it at all possible, it’s going to be avoided.”
Buckner said they do not intend to delay the completion date, but said there is less pressure if something happens to disrupt the timeline.
“We’re all hopeful of December, but I also know in the back of my mind that if we have to, it’s not detrimental if we have to push it to be completed in that spring time period because it’s not like [Intermediate 3] where I’ve got kids coming, and they don’t have a place to go,” he said. “They have a place to go; we’re just giving them a new place. So there is a little breathing room on that side of things.”
The project, which has a guaranteed maximum price of $8.4 million, will use funds from the 2020 bond, the 2005 bond and remaining 2014 bond funds.
As an original teacher at Rudder when the campus opened in 2007, Layton she is grateful for the community’s support. The additions and improvements bring a sense of unity to the school, she said, and also increase the safety of the school by bringing the majority of the classrooms inside and out of portable buildings.
The addition will eliminate seven of the 10 portables being used at the school. The three remaining portables have been specially renovated to accommodate the school’s barbering and cosmetology programs, Buckner said.
With the school continuing to serve students while construction takes place, Buckner said it takes a lot of coordination, communication and “extra eyes and ears” from the construction crews with spotters and everyone looking out for students who might not be paying attention.
Layton said school administrators presented a lesson to teachers on their first day of professional development this semester about the change in traffic flow and which doors would be closed and which ones would be in use. After getting suggestions to address any problems they saw with the plan, it was presented to the students.
“We were able to go over that ahead of time with our students, and to this point, it has worked flawlessly. Our students have adjusted well with entering in and out of doors that, honestly, we have not used before down by the gym, and they have done well.”
The administrators also went over with the students where the construction zone is and the importance of avoiding the area from a safety standpoint and also to report anything they see that seems unsafe.