Groundbreaking ceremony on Rudder High School addition set for Monday

Layton said the plan was created with input from those who use the school about the colors, the design of the addition and how it would function.

“I think everybody is excited because what we see and what the architects have drawn and what is going to be done is really what the staff asked for,” she said. “We are excited to get the 14 classrooms and new bathrooms and just additional space that will help relieve the crowding that we have here at Rudder. Our leadership and everybody listened to what the staff asked for, and so it just makes it such a more positive project that everybody’s really looking forward to seeing the results next year.”

The design created by Corgan also takes into account future growth at the school, Buckner said, making sure the add-on would not prohibit a future classroom addition or new gym from being constructed.

Buckner said Core Builders’ construction zone has been established with a fence, and he expects work to begin in the next week or two. The addition is expected to be completed by December 2022 for students to begin using the classrooms when they return from winter break in January 2023.

