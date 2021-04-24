Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station gets outdoor learning area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This was the perfect year to develop an outdoor learning space, Simmons said, because of the way teachers were having to rethink how they operate their classroom within the COVID-19 protocols, which remain in place throughout the College Station school district.

“We were thinking that giving them a space to learn — a green space really — would be beneficial for them socially and emotionally, but also academically,” she said, citing research that shows spending time outdoors can help kids who have experienced trauma, calling the pandemic a “collective trauma.”

She said she can see the students relax as they go outside to the covered space, and she has noticed students seem to be more engaged and comfortable in the new location.

Greens Prairie second-grader Callie Allphin said she likes that The Corral has a roof and said they can use it for a lot of kinds of learning, from reading to math stations.

“It’s really fun because you get some fresh air, and you get to be in a space where you can do stuff like you can sit on the rug and read and stations,” she said.

Allphin’s classmate Grayson Epting said he likes feeling the wind blow through the outdoor space and seeing the creatures he encounters in the natural environment.