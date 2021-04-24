Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station gets outdoor learning area

Students at Greens Prairie Elementary School have a new green space in which to learn with The Corral outdoor classroom.
“This has been a vision for many on our campus for several years,” second-grade teacher Jessica McMurray said. “We have this great outdoor space here that we knew could be so much more.”
The “great little nook,” which features an outdoor rug, benches, a dry erase board and two bulletin boards, is not for any one subject or grade, but for anyone in the school to use, she said.
“We wanted a space that would create a blank canvas for their learning,” McMurray said. “We didn’t want to say that this space was one certain thing. It’s just another spot that you can learn that’s outside of the classroom.”
McMurray and school counselor Amanda Simmons worked together to apply for a College Station ISD Education Foundation grant, which was sponsored by H-E-B and awarded them $3,500 to create the open-air learning space.
After working with Lochmann Construction to create the space, the construction company picked up additional costs to create a safe learning area that could last for decades to come.
Matt Lochmann, owner of Lochmann Construction, said his crew took the concept McMurray and Simmons had developed and built the structure like a subfloor of a home rather than an outdoor patio and added a ramp to allow students in wheelchairs to enjoy the space equally.
This was the perfect year to develop an outdoor learning space, Simmons said, because of the way teachers were having to rethink how they operate their classroom within the COVID-19 protocols, which remain in place throughout the College Station school district.
“We were thinking that giving them a space to learn — a green space really — would be beneficial for them socially and emotionally, but also academically,” she said, citing research that shows spending time outdoors can help kids who have experienced trauma, calling the pandemic a “collective trauma.”
She said she can see the students relax as they go outside to the covered space, and she has noticed students seem to be more engaged and comfortable in the new location.
Greens Prairie second-grader Callie Allphin said she likes that The Corral has a roof and said they can use it for a lot of kinds of learning, from reading to math stations.
“It’s really fun because you get some fresh air, and you get to be in a space where you can do stuff like you can sit on the rug and read and stations,” she said.
Allphin’s classmate Grayson Epting said he likes feeling the wind blow through the outdoor space and seeing the creatures he encounters in the natural environment.
It is a reward to go out to The Corral, he said, and it’s exciting each time.