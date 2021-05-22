Graduation arriving for Brazos Valley senior classes who persevered through pandemic

One year after graduations were pushed back, moved outdoors or done virtually, the high school class of 2021 seniors are celebrating together the end of a year marked by COVID-19 protocols, restrictions and constant changes.

St. Joseph Catholic School kicked off area graduations Friday evening with 22 seniors receiving their high school diplomas. The seniors were greeted in the school’s parking lot after the ceremony with teachers and staff members sending them off in a senior parade.

Allen Academy will graduate 27 seniors in an open ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. in the school’s Special Events Center. Three of the graduates will be participating virtually from China after the pandemic prevented them from returning to Bryan for their senior year.

The Bryan school district will begin its graduations Wednesday with MC Harris. Bryan Collegiate High School graduates will cross the stage Thursday. Rudder High School will have its graduation May 28 and Bryan High School on May 29.