Graduation arriving for Brazos Valley senior classes who persevered through pandemic

One year after graduations were pushed back, moved outdoors or done virtually, the high school class of 2021 seniors are celebrating together the end of a year marked by COVID-19 protocols, restrictions and constant changes.
St. Joseph Catholic School kicked off area graduations Friday evening with 22 seniors receiving their high school diplomas. The seniors were greeted in the school’s parking lot after the ceremony with teachers and staff members sending them off in a senior parade.
Allen Academy will graduate 27 seniors in an open ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. in the school’s Special Events Center. Three of the graduates will be participating virtually from China after the pandemic prevented them from returning to Bryan for their senior year.
The Bryan school district will begin its graduations Wednesday with MC Harris. Bryan Collegiate High School graduates will cross the stage Thursday. Rudder High School will have its graduation May 28 and Bryan High School on May 29.
All Bryan high school graduations will take place in Merrill Green Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. with students receiving eight tickets for their family and friends. Masks will be optional for all ceremonies. The commencements also will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube. There are alternate dates in case of bad weather.
The College Station school district will have graduations beginning Thursday when College View High School seniors will graduate at 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. The College Station High School commencement will take place at Cougar Field at 8 p.m. May 28, and A&M Consolidated High School graduation will happen at Tiger Field at 8 p.m. May 29.
Tickets are not required to attend College Station’s high school graduations, and masks will be optional for the CSHS and AMCHS commencements. Mask requirements for the College View High School graduation will be dependent on Christ United Methodist Church’s protocols.
Four other area high schools will graduate May 28: Franklin, Hearne, Caldwell and Navasota.
Franklin High School and Hearne High School graduations will begin at 7 p.m. Franklin’s 83 graduates will cross the stage in the high school gym. The ceremony for Hearne’s 41 graduating seniors will take place at the high school’s football stadium.
Masks are optional for both ceremonies, and there are no tickets required for either graduation. Each student will have five seats along the track for family members and friends, but the bleachers will be open for more guests.
Caldwell High School and Navasota High School’s commencement ceremonies will take place at 8 p.m. May 28 at each school’s respective football stadium.
Caldwell is expected to graduate 108 seniors. Guests will not be required to have tickets, and both sides of the stadium will be open. If the graduation is forced into the gym due to weather, graduates will be limited to four guests per student. Masks will be optional.
Navasota’s graduates will be allowed 10 tickets for family and friends. Guests will be required to wear masks to enter and exit the stadium and when moving around the stadium. They will be optional when guests are seated, allowing social distancing between groups. Guests may take photos from the stands, but are asked to not take pictures on school grounds after the ceremony.
Brazos Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 29 at 3 p.m. at Central Church with 25 participants. Guests will not be required to have tickets, and masks will be optional for the commencement.
Seniors at Snook Secondary School graduated Friday.