Franklin ISD closes elementary campus due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Franklin school district will close the Roland Reynolds Elementary School campus Friday for a week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, district officials announced Thursday.

The school will reopen to students on Sept. 20.

Friday will be considered a student holiday, and students will have access to online learning next week and will not miss instructional time, officials said in an announcement posted on Facebook.

The announcement said positive COVID-19 cases remain prevalent among the student population at the campus.

The middle school and high school campuses will remain open for in-person learning, the district said.