Five candidates vie for two CSISD trustee positions

Gu, who has been in the district since 2012, said as a school board member, she would like to take a close look at the budget and see the strengths and weaknesses to determine how they can get the best “bang for the buck” and identify areas of improvement.

Ege, who graduated from Texas A&M and moved back to College Station in 2015, said during Leadership CSISD she was struck by a former trustee speaking about purchasing the land that was not near anything at the time, because that land was used for College Station High School, which is where her son is now a freshman.

“I just want to be a part of keeping the focus on students,” she said. “There’s a lot of things out there that are going on in school boards, going on in school districts, but in the end, I really actually care a lot about kids and want to be sure that whatever decisions are made have a focus back on them. I know that the district’s still growing, and I think those decisions are really important. They may not affect my kids because mine are going to be done in seven-and-a-half years, but it’s really important to lay the groundwork for the next set of students that are going to come through.”