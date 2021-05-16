Five Bryan-College Station students awarded National Merit scholarships

Lee’s mom, Catherine, is a teacher at Brazos Christian School, and she said her son’s recognition has opened up additional opportunities and doors for her son and puts a spotlight on accomplishments he does not typically announce.

Lee will be attending Texas A&M to study mechanical engineering, and his designation as a National Merit finalist comes with additional scholarship opportunities from the university, his mom said.

Choi said she was grateful, surprised and happy to have been selected from such a highly selective pool of students to make it through to a finalist and then be chosen to receive a scholarship.

“I was proud of myself, of course,” she said. “When I was a freshman, I was very, very scared about taking the SAT — I knew that it was a very long test, a difficult one — so the fact that I had been able to study up until that point and get a good score on it, I was amazed by that.”

Choi will be attending the University of Pennsylvania to study political science.

In addition to the 2,500 National Merit-funded scholarships, students throughout the country were awarded corporate-sponsored, college-sponsored and other academic-related scholarships for a total of about $30 million awarded, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship program.