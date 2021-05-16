Five Bryan-College Station students awarded National Merit scholarships

Five seniors from the Bryan-College Station area have been selected to receive a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.
David Chang and Celine Choi from A&M Consolidated High School, Paul Kim and Saim Waheed from College Station High School and Michael Lee from Brazos Christian School were five of more than a million students who took the PSAT as juniors in fall 2019.
Of those 1.5 million students who took the PSAT, 16,000 were selected as semifinalists, and 15,000 became finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. From that pool of finalists, 2,500 were selected to receive a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.
“It was a really great honor that I wasn’t really expecting,” Chang said.
Beyond the financial benefit of the scholarship, he said, it also looks good on a resume, saying his National Merit finalist designation helped him get a summer job.
In the fall, Chang will be attending Princeton University to study engineering, leaning toward electrical engineering.
Lee said his first shock came when he was named a semifinalist.
“It’s really made me want to keep pushing forward,” he said. “Whenever I was studying for the PSAT, I wasn’t thinking about National Merit, because I didn’t think it was really attainable. And then I got that first letter.”
Lee’s mom, Catherine, is a teacher at Brazos Christian School, and she said her son’s recognition has opened up additional opportunities and doors for her son and puts a spotlight on accomplishments he does not typically announce.
Lee will be attending Texas A&M to study mechanical engineering, and his designation as a National Merit finalist comes with additional scholarship opportunities from the university, his mom said.
Choi said she was grateful, surprised and happy to have been selected from such a highly selective pool of students to make it through to a finalist and then be chosen to receive a scholarship.
“I was proud of myself, of course,” she said. “When I was a freshman, I was very, very scared about taking the SAT — I knew that it was a very long test, a difficult one — so the fact that I had been able to study up until that point and get a good score on it, I was amazed by that.”
Choi will be attending the University of Pennsylvania to study political science.
In addition to the 2,500 National Merit-funded scholarships, students throughout the country were awarded corporate-sponsored, college-sponsored and other academic-related scholarships for a total of about $30 million awarded, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship program.