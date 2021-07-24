First Von's Vision Day helps children of essential Aggies

Gerall said he first reached out about Von’s Vision Day in 2019, when he learned of the need. The pandemic pushed back the event, but dozens walked into Von’s Vision in the Beutel Health Center on campus to take advantage of the opportunity.

Von’s Vision, which is named for Aggie-turned-professional football player Von Miller, provides undergraduate students with a comprehensive eye exam and a free pair of prescription glasses if needed.

It was easy for the program to adjust to accommodate younger students in the community, Gerall said, and he hopes it can serve as a pilot program and expand in the future. He would like to have two or three events each year — all during times when A&M students are off campus — that could be open to the broader community instead of just children of Texas A&M employees.

“We recognize that these resources and these opportunities would be able to benefit many, many more,” he said. “We’re hoping to get to the capacity point where we can serve others as well, but we’re stretched pretty thin.”

Jason McPhee, community relations officer for Aggieland Credit Union and a volunteer during Friday’s event, said he is also hopeful the program can expand. McPhee helps coordinate volunteers through Aggieland Credit Union’s Greater Good volunteer program.

“This program is fantastic,” he said. “It gives back to the exact same things that we want. We want to give back to the community in every way possible, but definitely when it comes to children, education.”

