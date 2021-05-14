First graders at Navarro Elementary in Bryan help raise, then release butterflies

First graders and life skills students at Navarro Elementary School raised painted lady butterflies over the past month and released them into nature Thursday afternoon.

“Every day, they were there trying to see what was new,” said Jessie Walker, a SAILS life skills teacher at the Bryan school.

Walker said it can be difficult to explain the process through videos, so it is helpful to allow the students to experience it for themselves and watch the process.

Jahson Reaux, one of her students, said he liked seeing the caterpillars build their cocoons and then the colors on the butterflies’ wings.

First grade teacher Ashley Hinojosa said she believes in using animals to advance learning, especially in science classes. With the butterflies, she said, the teachers were able to create a project that incorporated science, math and reading.

“We haven’t been able to go on field trips or anything like that, so taking an experiment into the classroom and stretching it out over a period of time has been fantastic,” she said. “It’s been really uplifting for the kids.”

For some students, she said, it may be the only time they get to experience taking care of a butterfly, and she wanted it to be a good memory.