First graders at Navarro Elementary in Bryan help raise, then release butterflies

First graders and life skills students at Navarro Elementary School raised painted lady butterflies over the past month and released them into nature Thursday afternoon.
“Every day, they were there trying to see what was new,” said Jessie Walker, a SAILS life skills teacher at the Bryan school.
Walker said it can be difficult to explain the process through videos, so it is helpful to allow the students to experience it for themselves and watch the process.
Jahson Reaux, one of her students, said he liked seeing the caterpillars build their cocoons and then the colors on the butterflies’ wings.
First grade teacher Ashley Hinojosa said she believes in using animals to advance learning, especially in science classes. With the butterflies, she said, the teachers were able to create a project that incorporated science, math and reading.
“We haven’t been able to go on field trips or anything like that, so taking an experiment into the classroom and stretching it out over a period of time has been fantastic,” she said. “It’s been really uplifting for the kids.”
For some students, she said, it may be the only time they get to experience taking care of a butterfly, and she wanted it to be a good memory.
“We let each one of the kids hold the butterfly after they came out of their chrysalis. They were actually able to interact with it,” Hinojosa said. “That was very important, because that’s something that not everyone is able to do.”
Reyna Garza, one of Hinojosa’s students, said she had fun seeing the caterpillars and then butterflies each day in class.
“I hope that they get bigger and bigger, and then one day that they’ll come back over here, and we get to tell Mrs. Hinojosa that we got to see our butterflies,” she said. “I want to hold them again.”
After the butterflies flew out of their temporary homes, the students spent time holding some that stayed close to the ground before flying away from the field near the elementary school.
According to the University of Colorado at Boulder, painted lady butterflies are the most widespread butterfly species on the planet. The only continents where they are not found are Antarctica and Australia.
Hinojosa said she hopes what the students learn from the butterflies goes beyond the classroom.
“We learned about what they eat, how to take care of them, and they take care of them,” said Hinojosa, whose students also help take care of the class pet. “… We talk about responsibility, so it goes past the actual butterfly and into real life.”