Expected winter storm prompts Bryan, College Station school closures

Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expected winter weather.

The Bryan and College Station school districts will be closed Thursday, as will the Hearne, Snook, Caldwell and Normangee school districts.

Texas A&M and Blinn College campuses will be closed on Thursday. A decision about Friday's classes at Texas A&M will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday, a university official said, and campus employees were expected to work remotely.

The decision to close campuses comes as a winter storm approaches the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and other parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, with freezing rain expected.

All Blinn campus activities were canceled. Texas A&M buses would not run, but campus dining facilities will be open.

Student housing and food service at the Blinn College Brenham campus will remain open.

Texas A&M's campus was expected to be open over the weekend and classes and activities were set to resume Monday, a campus official said.