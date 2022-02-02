 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expected winter storm prompts Bryan, College Station school closures
Winter storm rolls into Brazos Valley

A Texas Department of Transportation crew treats Texas 6 with a brine solution consisting of salt and water on Wednesday in preparation for winter weather conditions. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday in anticipation of freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations were possible on roads in the region, and wind chill values were expected to be in the teens Thursday through Friday night. The high temperature Thursday was expected to stay in the low 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s. Friday was expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 36.

 Cassie Stricker

Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expected winter weather.

The Bryan and College Station school districts will be closed Thursday, as will the Hearne, Snook, Caldwell and Normangee school districts.

Texas A&M and Blinn College campuses will be closed on Thursday. A decision about Friday's classes at Texas A&M will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday, a university official said, and campus employees were expected to work remotely.

The decision to close campuses comes as a winter storm approaches the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and other parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, with freezing rain expected.

All Blinn campus activities were canceled. Texas A&M buses would not run, but campus dining facilities will be open.

Student housing and food service at the Blinn College Brenham campus will remain open.

Texas A&M's campus was expected to be open over the weekend and classes and activities were set to resume Monday, a campus official said.

A message sent to parents in Hearne stated after-school activities will not take place, and there will not be any transportation or meal deliveries Thursday. Superintendent Adrain Johnson said the district will make a decision about Friday by mid-morning Thursday.

Snook and Caldwell school districts announced Wednesday that schools and offices would be closed Friday with plans to resume classes Monday.

In the announcement to families from the Caldwell school district, all after-school activities and programs will be canceled or rescheduled.

The Normangee school district stated a decision had not been made about Friday.

A decision will be made in the Franklin school district as the district monitors road conditions, stating notifications will go out before 5:30 Thursday morning about any changes to the normal school day.

The Navasota school district will have an early release Thursday with campus release times moved up 30 minutes from their usual early release times. A list of release times is posted to the district’s website and Facebook page. All after-school activities Thursday will be canceled. A Facebook post from the district states administrators will monitor the weather throughout the day and make a decision about Friday’s schedule. As of Wednesday afternoon, the district planned to have a regular start time Friday. Updates will be posted to the district’s website and social media pages.

Allen Academy in Bryan was planning to release students at 11:45 a.m. and noon Thursday, with no classes Friday.

The Anderson-Shiro Consolidated school district was planning a regular start Thursday, with students being released at 12:30 p.m.

The Iola, North Zulch, Bremond and Buffalo school districts canceled Thursday classes, with a decision about Friday's schedule expected by Thursday morning.

The Madisonville Consolidated school district and Milano school districts canceled classes Thursday. Friday's classes in both districts were scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

