Excitement, nerves mark start of 21-22 school year in Bryan, College Station

Nerves and excitement filled the campuses of Bryan and College Station schools as students returned to their classrooms Tuesday morning.
Yalitza Jimenez, a new seventh grader at A&M Consolidated Middle School, said she was nervous, because Tuesday was not only her first day at her new school but also her first day at any College Station school after moving with her mom, Kimberly Rivera, to the district from Puerto Rico.
“It’s a completely new chapter in our lives because we’ve been here in College Station for almost three months now,” Rivera said. “We came from Puerto Rico to search for a better life after I got divorced.”
Rivera said the day was emotional for her because she knows the impact the change will have on her daughter.
“Over there in Puerto Rico, we don’t have a very good educational system, so for me to have her have this opportunity in the public system, it’s very, very joyful for me,” she said.
Jimenez is most looking forward to being in art class, which is something she did not have the opportunity to take in Puerto Rico.
At Johnson Elementary School in Bryan, students walked down a Wizard of Oz inspired yellow brick road to begin the 2021-2022 school year. Students — many, but not all, wearing masks — stopped to hug familiar faces and take pictures in front of a backdrop.
Amy Thomman, principal at Johnson, said the annual theme is one way to get students excited to be at school and set the tone, especially after a year in which some students were learning virtually.
Last year parents were not allowed to walk their students to class on the first day due to the Bryan school district’s COVID-19 protocols, but the doors were open this year.
Thomman said she got goosebumps seeing everything the campus and district community had worked for over the last year, the summer and in the weeks leading up to the start of the school year.
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” she said.
After walking her twin kindergarteners to their classes, Jackie Bendage said her daughters will experience separation for the first time as they learn in two different classrooms for their first full year attending Johnson in person. They are both excited to be back in school.
“They only attended a few months last year, so I’m ready for them to experience the whole school year here and get to grow and learn with their friends this year,” Bendage said.
Ellie Turner, 9, who began fourth grade at Johnson, said she is nervous but also excited for the new school year and that she has a nice teacher and is looking forward to art class and lunch.
Gina Jackson, Turner’s mom, said she feels like she drops her daughter off with family when she brings her to Johnson.
“I’m excited for her to have this as her base going forward, so that she has a solid foundation of what it’s like to have community,” Jackson said. “Her teachers, her friends, everybody is just together, and I think that it’s going to help her know what to expect going forward. She has high expectations. They set the bar high.”
Students were not the only people feeling both nervous and excited. Tuesday also marked the first start of school for Colby Zamzow, a new student teacher from Texas A&M.
While it is an good day with a lot of excitement, he said was nervous about how he reacts to the kids and the kids react to him as a younger teacher in that leadership role.
Ashely Justice, a PE aide at Johnson, was one of the greeters for the first day and said she looks forward to welcoming the students to school and being the first smiling face they see, even if it is behind a mask.
“I am going to be that smile and excitement for them because they’re nervous and they’re sleepy,” she said. “I’m just excited that that’s my job, that I have the opportunity to start their day off on the right foot.”
As a mom of students at Johnson and Rayburn Intermediate School, Justice is excited for the students to get back to school, see their friends again and start a new chapter in their education.
To start that next chapter, Khloey Ayala, 8, who started third grade Tuesday, wore one of multiple new outfits she picked out for the school year, saying she was most excited to see her friends and her new teacher.
For 8-year-old Sam Stanley, also a new third grader, he was both excited and a little scared about the first day because it was his first at Johnson without his sister, who had moved on to intermediate school, his mom, Sarah, said.
“I’m excited for him because he’s smart. He likes school,” Sarah Stanley said. “I know he’s happy to be back at school.”
Sarah Stanley, who dropped off her son Sam at Johnson for his first day of third grade, said she is happy to see a bit of normalcy return with all students participating in in-person learning, acknowledging that it is still not fully normal with some students, like her son, choosing to wear a mask.
“Just the activity of school is going to help everyone mentally,” she said.
As the year continues, Thomman said, she hopes people will be respectful of everyone’s story and the reason they choose to wear a mask or not.
“We’re all here for one purpose,” she said about the school’s goal of educating students and continuing the success seen during summer school and power camps.
Bryan opened the school year with 16,333 enrolled students, while College Station began with 14,331 students. Those numbers could drop at the end of the week after no-show and withdrawn students are taken off the role.
In Bryan there were 17 positive COVID-19 cases — 14 staff members and three students. College Station began the school year with two positive staff cases.