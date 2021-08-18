Excitement, nerves mark start of 21-22 school year in Bryan, College Station

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gina Jackson, Turner’s mom, said she feels like she drops her daughter off with family when she brings her to Johnson.

“I’m excited for her to have this as her base going forward, so that she has a solid foundation of what it’s like to have community,” Jackson said. “Her teachers, her friends, everybody is just together, and I think that it’s going to help her know what to expect going forward. She has high expectations. They set the bar high.”

Students were not the only people feeling both nervous and excited. Tuesday also marked the first start of school for Colby Zamzow, a new student teacher from Texas A&M.

While it is an good day with a lot of excitement, he said was nervous about how he reacts to the kids and the kids react to him as a younger teacher in that leadership role.

Ashely Justice, a PE aide at Johnson, was one of the greeters for the first day and said she looks forward to welcoming the students to school and being the first smiling face they see, even if it is behind a mask.