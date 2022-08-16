Excitement abounds as BISD students, teachers start a new school year

Excitement filled the halls of Ross Elementary School on Tuesday morning as the Bryan school district began the 2022-2023 school year.

Teachers and administrators were pleased to welcome students back to school, while students were thrilled to see their friends again.

“I think we’re most excited just to have the kids back in the building because that’s what really makes the school,” fourth grade teacher and Ross alumnus Kayla Siegert said.

Debrice and Britney Ross walked their children, Messiah and Harmony, to school as their children began kindergarten and pre-K, respectively.

Harmony, 3, said she was excited to be at school with her brother.

Debrice Ross was happy to see students being able to be social again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope everybody has a good year, especially with everything that’s been going on,” he said.

Veteran teacher Lisa Tarver, who has taught in elementary schools for 33 years and at Ross for 26, said finding the balance of normalcy and protection will be an important part of this school year as restrictions have loosened up each school year since campuses closed in March 2020.

“The kids have really missed that true environment without the restrictions,” she said.

Tarver, in her eighth year as the school’s music teacher, said she gets to interact with all the students at the school and can see them grow from just learning how to manage and respect the instruments to reading music and playing recorders.

As she started her 33rd year of teaching, she said the excitement of the first day was still high, even as the rigor on students and the pressure on teachers has increased.

“You’re everything to the kid during the school day,” she said. “You become their jeweler if their necklace breaks. You become the ‘untier’ of the knot in the shoe; sometimes you have to restring the shoe. All of those little things, you’re factoring in. You’re in charge of their safety. You’re in charge of their education. You’re in charge of their growth overall. … It’s intense, but it’s also still rewarding.”

First grade teacher Kathy Davis, who started her 27th year of teaching — and fourth at Ross on Tuesday — said her favorite aspect of a new school year is building relationships with her new class and seeing the growth they make in reading and writing.

“That teacher in me every fall kind of gets that excitement like, ‘It’s time to go back to school.’ Time to build my classroom and meet my kiddos,” she said. “When you can make a connection with a child or when that light bulb goes on and they grasp a concept and they get it, it’s amazing.”

She said the first day is a lot about practicing the rules and learning “how to do school,” but she also makes it fun so they want to return the second day as well. Her goal, she said, is to instill in her students a joy of learning and create lifelong learners.

Ebony Kelly said she is looking forward to seeing the growth her son, Ethan, has as he enters first grade.

“I just want to see him learn more,” she said. “I’m just excited to see what he’s going to come home talking about.” She said her son loves math and is participating in the Gifted and Talented program.

John Alex Reeves, 6, who moved from the New Orleans area with his family, also started first grade this year and was happy to be on the second floor of the school as part of the Explore Academy. Breakfast in his classroom was cool, too, he said.

He already had made one friend going into Tuesday, he said, and hoped to make more.

“We’re excited that he’s here, just based on Meet the Teacher night,” his mom, Lisa, said. “The school seems very well organized, and you can tell everybody works together. I’m very excited for him to be in a place like that.”

Emily Holtz had similar thoughts as her daughter Elliette, 6, joined her 8-year-old son, Greer, at the school this year.

Greer, who started third grade Tuesday, said he was ready to see his friends, while his younger sister was looking forward to seeing her teacher and making new friends.

Ashley Bunch, who started her first year as an instruction aide Tuesday, said she hoped to help more students than last year when she was a substitute.

Jackie Cuajicalco, a student teacher from Texas A&M, experienced her first first day in the classroom also and said she was most looking forward to teaching instead of observing.

A fourth grade teacher for six years, Siegert said she has seen many of her current students grow up.

“They always remember you, and we remember them, and I think that’s what makes the family feel,” she said.

Danielle Legg, principal at the school, said her favorite part on the first day of school is meeting new students and seeing how much the returning students have grown and matured.

“I just really truly love to watch students grow and teachers grow, and not just academically, but also social and emotionally and just watching them mature,” she said.

As the year progresses, Siegert said she enjoys seeing students experience that growth without realizing it.

“I think it’s really neat to watch kids learn and not realize they’re learning, and have those light bulbs go off,” she said, leading to the “a-ha” moment. “And then realize they were learning so much and they didn’t even realize they were learning. That’s when you know you’ve done your job.”