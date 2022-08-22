Estimates fuel Bryan, College Station school district budgets

The Bryan and College Station school boards adopted their 2022-23 fiscal year budgets last week, but the process has been ongoing for the last year and is based on estimates.

“One thing that a lot of people don’t know is we don’t actually know what our revenue is,” said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the Bryan school district.

The deficit budget of $4.56 million the school board approved Aug. 15 was based on estimates for average daily attendance, weighted average daily attendance and property taxes. Beesaw said even though the Brazos Central Appraisal District is required to give taxing entities certified property values by July 25, some properties might be in arbitration still, so some values could change.

In September, after the school districts close out their fiscal year on Aug. 31, Beesaw said, the state will do a “settle up” where it looks at each public school district’s attendance numbers and gives a calculation for the revenue for the previous year.

Beesaw said the buzzword “unprecedented” is a good way to describe the situation school districts have faced since spring break 2020 with pandemic-related costs, inflation and a nationwide teacher shortage.

Another question mark surrounding the budget this year was how much to budget for fuel costs when the price of gasoline and diesel reached record highs throughout the state and country. Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the College Station school district, told the school board at the Aug. 16 meeting that fuel costs is one of the additions to the district’s $1.5 million deficit budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

In June, Drozd said, she had a budget amendment to add $150,000 to the 2021-22 fiscal year budget to account for increased fuel costs for transportation.

At the end of June, she said, the district had spent $628,000 on fuel, compared to $282,000 during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The two are not a fully apples-to-apples comparison, she said, because of the decreased number of students being transported to school during the 2020-21 school year.

“To kind of put it into perspective, we started this current year that we’re in last September, paying $2.27 a gallon for diesel,” Drozd said. In June, she said, the district paid $4.74, which was almost a 110% increase.

“That is very hard to plan for,” she said.

Beesaw said, “Your guess is as good as mine as to whether it’s going to go higher throughout the year or is it going to stabilize or is it going to actually start to go back down. We’ll make an estimate based on what we think that is.”

Both districts are in an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University to find the best price for fuel, Drozd and Beesaw said. School districts receive state funding for fuel to help with costs of transporting students to and from school. Drozd said it is helpful, but the funding does not go as far with inflation.

Drozd said the buses use diesel, while the district’s second-largest fuel use is with its maintenance fleet.

Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the College Station school district, said the district is now looking at electric buses due to the cost of starting an electric bus fleet and the time it would take to see a return on investment.

“Everything right now in our transportation department is geared around fuel,” he said.

Beesaw said the Bryan school district is exploring the possibility of electric buses to cover its 453-square-mile district and a grant that is in place to help school districts begin investing in electric school buses.

“There’s a lot of things to consider and a lot of things to look at with that,” Beesaw said. “We are investigating that because that’s the way things are leaning right now. I don’t want to not take advantage of something that might be beneficial to us, but I also don’t want to just go forward full bore and take us down a road that we can’t recover from because things change in the future. We just want to be smart about it and make sure we’ve investigated it thoroughly.”