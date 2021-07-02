Election packets available for CSISD trustee election, first day to file July 19

Election packets are available for people to file for the College Station ISD school board election, and the first day to file for the November election is July 19.
Places 1 and 2, both at-large positions, will be on the ballot. Place 1 is currently held by Mike Nugent, who serves as board president, and Place 2 is held by Amanda Green.
The deadline to file for the Nov. 2 trustee election is 5 p.m. Aug. 16.
The packets are available at the College Station school district’s administration building at 1812 Welsh. District offices are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays during the summer. Regular office hours – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays – will resume Aug. 9.
Chelsea Katz
