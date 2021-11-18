Dr. Seth Sullivan visits with Bryan eighth graders about being a science communicator

The eighth graders and others of their generation, he said, have information coming at them “at all angles,” so it is important for them to be skeptical of information and ask questions about where the information came from, how it was gathered and if it applies to their question before determining if they can trust the information.

“Those questions, all good scientists are able to ask over and over again to the point where it’s almost intuitive, this idea of being discerning of the information that’s coming in,” Sullivan said.

Eighth grader Paige Perrone said she liked hearing Sullivan in person instead of on the news because the discussion was geared for them specifically, which helped her understand his message.

As she works on her project on the Parvovirus B19, Perrone said, it was good to hear his advice, albeit in a different way, to make sure the audience understands.

Perrone’s classmate, Erika Vitha, said it was useful for her project on HIV because she was worried about how to present the information she finds to the students in an interesting way that is more than just facts and figures.