Dr. Seth Sullivan recommends school district requires masks as community members request the same in Bryan and College Station

A total of 14 people have spoken this week during Bryan and College Station school board meetings in favor of their districts requiring masks.

Four people spoke at Bryan’s school board meeting Monday and 10 addressed the College Station school board Tuesday night.

The first of the 10 who spoke during Tuesday night’s College Station meeting was Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist, who recommended masks be worn in schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal masking in schools.

The protocols in place last year worked, he said, and the masks worked against last year’s strains, which were not as virulent or transmissible.

“What I’m asking is for a very difficult spot that everybody here is in, and I am very aware of how difficult a spot this is,” Sullivan said. “… I can appreciate your difficulty, I promise you. But I do recommend masks be worn indoors K through 12. I recommend that kids on buses be wearing masks as well, and I recommend that we think about thresholds for where we need to have further mitigation factors, and I think that we watch what’s happening with other schools very closely and we’re going to see them happening.”