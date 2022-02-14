Cypress Grove teachers include students in leadership project

The nice thing about the project, Herring said, is the students do not need to have experience and they can learn a new skill and maybe find an interest in building things.

“That’s what I’m excited about is letting them learn what it takes to do this,” he said.

Dalton said they hope students will have ownership of the project, take pride in the work they did and encourage other students to take care of the gaga pit and other playground equipment.

“We see them have pride over different things they accomplish in the classroom, so it’ll be nice to see them just in a different light, having pride over something different that we don’t see work-related in class,” she said.

At the end of the project, Herring said, they plan to recognize the students who helped make it possible.

“I hope they enjoy the experience,” Herring said. “I hope it’s something that a lot of them have never done, and it sparks something of, aside from the ownership, just the knowledge of wow, there’s more to it than just that. You know, I don’t just ask for it, and it appears under the Christmas tree or it just shows up; there’s work involved and that people have to do that work. And they learn to appreciate that a little bit more.”

