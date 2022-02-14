Cypress Grove teachers include students in leadership project

Two teachers at Cypress Grove Intermediate School in College Station are using a leadership program to get students involved with creating new playground equipment.
Michelle Dalton and Matthew Herring, along with 10 students and parent volunteers, are building a gaga pit for the school’s playground. The structure will be an octagonal pit used to play the game gaga, which is similar to dodgeball, but hits must be limited to below the knees.
“Our intent really was to get the kids and the community involved,” Dalton said. “We didn’t want our project just to be something that we did.”
Herring, a fifth grade social studies teacher at the school, said the project was limited to the first 10 students who signed up to keep it manageable. One day after announcing the project to the students, he said, all 10 spots were filled.
It feels good, he said, to offer the students something some of them might not have experienced before: constructing something with tools. What he likes most about the project is that it is not focused on technology.
“It’s nice to see them wanting to get involved with something that’s not a computer-based thing. It’s not on their device,” said Dalton, a sixth grade English and social studies teacher. “It’s nice to see that side of a lot of these kiddos. They’re excited to do something that maybe they’ve never even done before, but they want to try it.”
The project represents the two teachers’ risk-taking opportunity as part of the College Station school district’s Teacher Leadership Academy. The purpose of the academy, according to the district’s website, is to foster leadership in the classroom, and the teachers must choose a project that benefits the school or the district.
One of the risks, Dalton said, was not knowing if there would be interest in the project. Herring said it was also a risk because he has never organized a project like it.
Herring said there were different projects to choose from, but they chose building a gaga pit because the current one at the school is in need or repair and Principal Piper Cameron had received a grant for playground equipment.
With help from Herring, Dalton and parents, the 10 students met at the school Saturday to mix and pour the concrete for the pit and assemble the pieces Herring cut in advance.
Even though Saturday’s construction day was limited to 10 students, both teachers said, more opportunities will be available when they paint the gaga pit and work on other projects, including fixing or rebuilding the gaga pit a church had previously built for the school.
Herring said he has designed the pit to allow for parts to be replaced separately, which is different from how the other one was constructed.
The nice thing about the project, Herring said, is the students do not need to have experience and they can learn a new skill and maybe find an interest in building things.
“That’s what I’m excited about is letting them learn what it takes to do this,” he said.
Dalton said they hope students will have ownership of the project, take pride in the work they did and encourage other students to take care of the gaga pit and other playground equipment.
“We see them have pride over different things they accomplish in the classroom, so it’ll be nice to see them just in a different light, having pride over something different that we don’t see work-related in class,” she said.
At the end of the project, Herring said, they plan to recognize the students who helped make it possible.
“I hope they enjoy the experience,” Herring said. “I hope it’s something that a lot of them have never done, and it sparks something of, aside from the ownership, just the knowledge of wow, there’s more to it than just that. You know, I don’t just ask for it, and it appears under the Christmas tree or it just shows up; there’s work involved and that people have to do that work. And they learn to appreciate that a little bit more.”